How To Market Chicken Nuggets To Affluent Clients

Apparently, the Kentucky Fried Chicken Company is trying out a new style of chicken nugget. They say they are looking for a range of younger consumers.

They already have nuggets and popcorn, but they’re a bit late to the party, taking on McDonald’s.

This week, people in Charlotte, North Carolina, will be turned into guinea pigs as the company tries out Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets. It will be a limited-time trial. The company’s time-tested formula of 11 herbs and spices is combined with white meat chicken nuggets. These will be served in three different sizes, 8, 12, or 36 pieces.

A KFC spokesperson said the company is “targeting younger customers, like Gen Z and Millennials, who are interested in boneless chicken options.”

Cartoon by NewsBlaze, with thanks to <a href=”https://pixabay.com/users/agmclellan-14517490/?utm_source=link-attribution&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=image&utm_content=15700″>Alistair McLellan</a> from <a href=”https://pixabay.com/?utm_source=link-attribution&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=image&utm_content=15700″>Pixabay</a> for the photo of the woman and laptop.