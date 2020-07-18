Fake News from Pelosi v Reality from Reporter Andy Ngo

By
Alan Gray
-

In one more attempt to pit Fake News over actual Reality, Nancy Pelosi tweeted that federal government “stormtroopers” were attacking peaceful “protestors” for writing graffiti in Portland, Oregon. Andy Ngo, a straight-shooting reporter on the ground set Nancy’s fake news in its proper light.

Nancy’s so-called peaceful “protestors” were rioters armed with hammers, knives, sledgehammers, slingshots with metal ball bearings, blinding lasers, pipe bombs and more. Ngo told Nancy. “You have no clue what is going on here.”

Little wonder, then, that Americans have such a low opinion of Congress and politicians in general.

Nancy Pelosi v. Andy Ngo, cartoon by NewsBlaze.
The problem seems to be that Nancy and her fellow congressional democrats have had their already “progressive” positions hijacked by the socialist hard left.

Not only does Nancy Pelosi have no clue about what is really going on, but she is now just a mouthpiece for the people feeding her the lines to say. It is as though she is living in a movie set, being given her lines to say as convincingly as possible.

Nancy’s screenwriters aren’t very good, and her lines only convince those who are not paying attention to what’s going on.

Thankfully, there are still real reporters on the ground like Andy Ngo, willing to stand up for truth, even at the expense of their own safety. The big media companies have most of their reporters under their thumb, twisting the news into an unrecognizable mess of propaganda.

It is a very sad state of affairs that the swamp creatures are keen to perpetuate because they are frightened of losing the source of their power. They don’t care if it means telling egregious lies to old-time democrats who don’t realize they are being used to prop up the swamp and destroy their own country.

Alan Gray

Alan Gray is the Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of NewsBlaze Daily News and other online newspapers. He prefers to edit, rather than write, but sometimes an issue rears it’s head and makes him start hammering away on the keyboard.

Content Expertise

Alan has been on the internet since it first started. He loves to use his expertise in content and digital marketing to help businesses grow, through managed content services. After living in the United States for 15 years, he is now in South Australia. To learn more about how Alan can help you with content marketing and managed content services, contact him by email.

Technical Expertise

Alan is also a techie. His father was a British soldier in the 4th Indian Division in WWII, with Sikhs and Gurkhas. He was a sergeant in signals and after that, he was a printer who typeset magazines and books on his linotype machine. Those skills were passed on to Alan and his brothers, who all worked for Telecom Australia, on more advanced signals (communications). After studying electronics, communications, and computing at college, and building and repairing all kinds of electronics, Alan switched to programming and team building and management.

He has a fascination with shooting video footage and video editing, so watch out if he points his Canon 7d in your direction.

