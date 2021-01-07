Exposure Without Justice Is Worthless: Abandoning The Oath To Serve And Protect

By
Alan Gray
-

Exposure of wrongdoing is important, but exposure without Justice is a worthless exercise.

Exposure Without Justice Is Worthless. Cartoon by NewsBlaze

What does it say about the state of a country when legislators from states and all parties do not care about election integrity? What does it say when federal law enforcement will not investigate electoral fraud?

What does it say when law enforcement in a foreign country takes more action than law enforcement of the country the fraud was carried out against?

Have law enforcement, politicians, and courts abandoned their oaths to serve and protect?

For the past few months, Senate Republicans pretended to be warriors, but when the time came for them to step up, they folded.

Why would they not support stopping the steal?

Here is an affidavit from Italy outlining actions seen there that the signer says affected the US presidential election. The affiant says the evidence is being kept in a secure location.

italy affidavit
Screenshot of affidavit from Italy that claims to outline electoral fraud against the USA.
