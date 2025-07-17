Swimming with Understanding: Mariana Cabezas’s Inclusive Approach for Children with Special Needs

For most people, learning to swim is a milestone. For Mariana Cabezas, it’s much more: a language, a therapy, a survival skill, and a way to connect with children on the deepest level.

With a background in early childhood development and a profound connection to water, Mariana has dedicated her career to teaching children of all abilities, especially those with special needs. Her approach is not just about swimming strokes, it’s about safety, trust, emotional comfort, and building lifelong resilience.

A Sensory Start to a Lifelong Skill

Mariana begins teaching children as young as 3.5 months. At this early stage, lessons are built around instinct and sensory experience. Using rhythm, body contact, and water cues, she helps infants build trust and comfort in the water. Rather than focusing on skill performance, she focuses on the child’s relationship with water from the very beginning.

“Working with infants as young as 3.5 months is incredibly rewarding because you’re planting seeds so early,” she says. “You’re shaping their relationship with water from the very beginning.”

As children grow older, Mariana shifts her teaching to suit their developmental stage. Where infants rely on sensory integration, older children and adults engage more through verbal instruction and cognitive understanding. Her adaptability across age and ability levels is part of what makes her teaching so effective.

Trust as the Foundation

Everything Mariana does is grounded in three core pillars: safety, trust, and development. She emphasizes breath control, body orientation, and response to water cues, but even more importantly, she works to build a foundation of emotional security.

This becomes especially vital when teaching children with special needs. Mariana carefully considers how each child perceives their environment and adjusts her techniques accordingly. For children on the autism spectrum, she may reduce sensory input and rely on strict, predictable routines. For blind children, she uses voice and physical guidance as primary tools.

“The biggest challenge is understanding how each child perceives the world, processes stimuli, and builds trust,” Mariana explains.

One of her most memorable students was a boy who, during his first lesson, wouldn’t even touch the water with his feet. Mariana began by simply playing near the pool, introducing the sensation of water slowly, first to his hands, then his face. With patience and trust, he eventually found joy and independence in swimming. “That transformation stays with me,” she says.

Tailoring the Experience

No two children are the same, and Mariana’s teaching reflects that. She adjusts everything, her tone of voice, lesson pacing, and physical technique, to fit the specific needs of each student.

One child with Down syndrome, for example, needed additional body support and extended acclimation time due to low muscle tone. Mariana adapted her techniques and incorporated playful, motivating elements into the lessons. “Eventually, we reached an independent movement”, she explains.

In group settings, she structures classes to allow each child to engage at their own level. Even when working with multiple students, she ensures that everyone feels seen, supported, and individually challenged. She also creates space within each class for one-on-one attention when needed, always balancing structure with flexibility.

Swimming as a Lifeline

For Mariana, swimming is not an optional enrichment, it’s a survival skill. Especially in regions surrounded by water, she emphasizes to parents that swimming is as essential as learning to walk or communicate.

“I constantly explain to parents that swimming is not optional, it’s a survival skill,” she says. “For children with special needs, swimming also supports their physical development, sensory integration, and independence.”

She’s also quick to challenge common misconceptions, like the use of floaties or delaying lessons. “Those tools can create a false sense of security,” she says. “Real water safety comes from skill, not equipment.”

Progress You Can Feel

While many swim programs focus on milestones like strokes or lap times, Mariana evaluates success in a more holistic way. For her, emotional progress, comfort, excitement, and willingness to engage, is just as important as technical skill.

“I assess progress through both skill acquisition and emotional comfort,” she explains. “With children who have special needs or fear, small milestones are huge, being able to float independently, follow a routine, or express excitement to come to class.”

The Water as a Bridge

Mariana’s work also extends to older children and adults, especially those who arrive with fear or past trauma around water. In these cases, she slows down the process, revisits the basics, and builds confidence through calm explanation, encouragement, and realistic goal-setting.

Through swimming, she sees growth that extends far beyond the pool. It builds resilience, body awareness, and a sense of control in unpredictable environments. For many children with disabilities, the pool becomes a space where they feel light, free, and unrestricted, sometimes for the first time.

“Swimming can be especially therapeutic for children with special needs,” she says. “It helps regulate the nervous system, improves coordination, supports respiratory health, and provides sensory input in a calming way.”

And in many cases, the water becomes something even more powerful: a place where children find their voice. “I’ve seen children with limited verbal skills start to initiate social interaction in the water,” Mariana shares. “The water becomes a bridge, connecting them with their own body and with others in a safe, playful environment.”

In every carefully structured lesson, in every moment of trust built and fear gently eased, Mariana Cabezas is doing more than teaching swimming. She is empowering children, especially those with special needs, to feel safe, capable, and connected. Her work isn’t just about staying afloat. It’s about helping every child thrive.