Ken Kurson: An Adviser, Consultant, Writer and Journalist

Ken Kurson has had something of a unique career spanning decades, in a variety of different areas. From journalism to politics to speechwriting, Kurson has succeeded in an array of different challenging situations and predicaments he’s been presented with. For instance, in journalism, Ken Kurson was the longtime editor-in-chief of The Observer, which included properties as diverse as the Commercial Observer.

Kurson’s career in journalism has been noteworthy for a variety of different reasons, not the least of which was his ability to lead the company through a time when so many media properties are struggling. From media outlets as diverse as The Forward and The Huffington Post, as the media environment has grown more and more fragmented over time, the industry has unfortunately been the site of an enormous number of lay-offs.

The number of journalists that have been furloughed during this latest pandemic due to the financial constraints that the Coronavirus has wrought on the industry has been a very disappointing moment. Journalists play a key role in our democracy; and their roles serving as checks and balances on our lawmakers’ actions is critical to any functioning democracy.

But Ken Kurson understood the direction the media industry was heading in. Somewhat early on during his tenure at The Observer, Kurson worked on constructing a digital media property for the media outlet. The reality is, that not unlike any other industry, print has become a dying breed of sorts. Everybody is online and Kurson’s foresight ended up proving critical.

What we’ve seen in recent years is many other news properties also pursuing development in the digital arena. It is not an overstatement to say that this development has led to the survival of many media properties that otherwise would presently be on life-support due to all sorts of internal and external challenges. Much like print media, editors and publishers of digital media properties are similarly able to monetize the sites by selling advertising on it, and generating considerable revenue that way.

There’s a host of different ways that the movement from print to digital in the media space has affected the public’s interest and consumption of news. But the reality is, that it’s merely a way that publishers, editors and press barons have grown to adapt to the changes in consumers’ own reading habits. Beyond the obvious generational gap and stylistic differences in consuming news between younger and older demographics, there are also obvious differences that are prevalent among audiences regardless of the age bracket they might fall into.

When it comes to consuming television, for instance, the ratings from a variety of different sources have indicated that audiences are consuming less and less television in the traditional way through their cable providers. Instead, the consumption of broadcast news via one’s mobile phones and alternate avenues has also increased with time.

This change in the way members of the public have chosen to consume broadcast media is in no way limited to television. It also extends to print, newspapers, magazines, and the like. As the media industry continues to transform itself, and the blogosphere continues evolving, the ways media properties adapt to those changes will be critical to ensuring their survival.

This environment has also presented ample opportunity for smart savvy entrepreneurial-minded journalists to build a trove of digital media properties that rely on digital advertising revenue in order to be able to produce quality content for their respective audiences. In recent years, Kurson has produced a number of digital media properties that have succeeded in building a loyal readership that is dedicated to its content.

Fine Art Globe and California Globe are two of several of these successful properties. The network has grown to include Rock & Roll Globe as well. Kurson’s innovation in the field is hardly surprising given his successful tenure at Observer Media, and as a journalist before that.

During his time at Esquire as a contributing editor, Kurson had a monthly section entitled “Green,” which covered the world of investing. Kurson’s work in Republican politics has also been legendary and extensively written about.

Besides for his work for Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Kurson’s close relationship with White House adviser Jared Kushner has served as a source of great intrigue. He was spotted during the 2016 RNC Convention sitting beside Ivanka Trump in the Trump family luxury box. His relationship with Kushner dates back decades; and is a testament to the loyalty he proved to Kushner and many other prominent figures who consistently seek out his counsel and advice.

Although Jared Kushner is far from the only political heavyweight to lean on Kurson for advice and guidance, given his senior position in the current presidential administration, it is no surprise that Ken Kurson’s relationship with him continues to be written about, extensively.