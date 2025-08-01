Menu
Search
Subscribe
usa
Lifestyle
3 min.Read

Where Safety Comes First: The Top 10 Safest States in America Revealed

News Analyst
By News Analyst

From accessible healthcare to low crime rates and strong community infrastructure, a new report reveals the U.S. states doing the most to protect their residents. Rhode Island, often praised for its coastal charm and compact size, has now earned a new distinction: it’s the safest place to live in the United States, according to a comprehensive new safety index released by Bader Scott Injury Lawyers.

The study evaluated 60 factors across nine key categories, including crime rates, healthcare affordability, immunization coverage, air quality, and road safety. Each state was given a score out of 100, with higher scores reflecting safer, healthier environments to live, work, and raise families.

Topping the list with a score of 69.86 out of 100, Rhode Island demonstrated consistent strength across categories. It ranked third for crime safety, eighth for vehicle and pedestrian safety, and fourth for healthcare affordability and access. The state also excelled in immunization and infectious disease prevention, scoring 77.68, a clear indicator of its commitment to public health infrastructure.

While its population and geographic footprint may be small, Rhode Island’s impact is significant, family walkingshowing that strategic investment in healthcare and community safety pays off.

Coming in second is Minnesota, with a score of 69.15. Known for its progressive healthcare system and wellness culture, the state ranked highly in mortality and general health (7th) and poverty, substance abuse, and suicide prevention (6th). Minnesota also shined in infectious disease control, receiving one of the highest scores in that category at 80.32.

Massachusetts secured third place with a score of 69.01, propelled by its first-place ranking in healthcare affordability and access and a fourth-place finish in accidental mortality rates. The state’s long-standing investment in public health and wellness continues to deliver measurable results.

Other states featured in the top 10 include:

  • Vermont (4th, 68.27), #1 for vehicle and pedestrian safety and #3 for infectious disease preparedness

  • Hawaii (5th, 66.90), topping the nation in air and environmental quality and ranking second for mortality and general health

  • Connecticut (6th, 66.83), which scored in the top five for both healthcare access and accident mortality prevention

  • New Hampshire (7th, 66.02), known for low poverty rates and strong mental health indicators

  • Utah (8th, 66.01), which led the nation in both overall health and low substance abuse rates

  • New Jersey (9th, 65.69), ranked #1 for crime safety and #2 for accidental death prevention

  • Maine (10th, 63.43), second in the nation for crime safety and well-ranked in road safety as well

Top 10 Safest States in the U.S.

Rank State Score
1 Rhode Island 69.86
2 Minnesota 69.15
3 Massachusetts 69.01
4 Vermont 68.27
5 Hawaii 66.90
6 Connecticut 66.83
7 New Hampshire 66.02
8 Utah 66.01
9 New Jersey 65.69
10 Maine 63.43

“Safety Isn’t Just About Avoiding Crime”

Seth Bader, spokesperson for Bader Scott, emphasized that this ranking goes beyond conventional ideas of safety:

“Safety isn’t just about avoiding crime—although that’s certainly part of it. It’s also about having access to healthcare when you need it, walking on streets designed with pedestrian safety in mind, and living in a community that supports mental health and wellbeing. Our goal with this study was to create a broader, more holistic view of what safety really means.”

He adds that for people looking to relocate, these scores can offer meaningful insight into quality of life. “Whether you’re moving for work, retirement, or a fresh start, knowing how your destination stacks up in terms of health, safety, and well-being can help you make a smarter, more confident decision.”

How the Index Was Created

Researchers reviewed 60 metrics grouped into the following nine categories, weighted by importance:

  • Air & Environmental Quality (10%)

  • Financial Security & Cost of Living (10%)

  • Healthcare Affordability & Access (16%)

  • Immunization & Infectious Disease (6%)

  • Mortality Due to Accidents (11%)

  • Mortality Rates & General Health (11%)

  • Safety From Crime (20%)

  • Poverty, Substance Abuse & Suicide (6%)

  • Vehicle & Pedestrian Safety (10%)

Each factor was scored on a 0–10 scale, then standardized and weighted to calculate a final score out of 100.

Hot this week

Legal

Did David Wineland and Serge Haroche Steal Idea For The Nobel Physics Prize?

0
Dr. Omerbashich says the Royal Swedish Academy is a Crime Scene and he has the proof that Nobel laureates stole his discovery.
Environment

New Approaches to Disaster Relief Challenges

0
Disaster relief has always been a challenge. NASA, Google,...
Personal Finance

3 Legitimate Money Making Methods to Supplement Your Income

0
In a perfect world, when your landlord raises your...
Features

2016 Predictions by World Renowned Medium and Psychic Lindy Baker

0
World renowned medium and psychic Lindy Baker is interviewed by The Hollywood Sentinel, discussing psychic power, the spirit world, life after death, areas of concern in 2016, and much more.
Latest Business

Digital Coupon Customers Spending More Than Double At Stores

0
A new study shows that customers who use digital coupons go shopping more for groceries and other household goods more often and spend more on their shopping trips.

Topics

News Desk

Breaking Down the Costliest Workers’ Comp Claims: Why Anatomy Matters More Than You Think

0
Not all injuries are created equal and in the...
Finance

Innovative Strategies for Managing Short-Term Cash Flow

0
Key Takeaways Accurate cash flow forecasting enables proactive financial...
Online

How to Choose Small Appliances Online Without Regret?

0
The convenience of online shopping has revolutionized how consumers...
Online

What Are the Best Tips for Shopping Sport Shoes Online?

0
The athletic footwear market reached $50.98 billion in 2024...
Online

How to Buy Shoes Online Without Getting the Wrong Size?

0
Shopping for shoes online can feel like gambling with...
Online

Is It Worth Buying Beach Shoes Online? What to Know

0
Beach footwear shopping has increasingly moved online, with water...
Online

What Should I Consider When Buying Dance Shoes Online for the Perfect Fit?

0
Finding the perfect dance shoes online requires careful consideration...
Online

What Are the Three Most Important Components in SEO Today?

0
The Changing Landscape of Search Engine Optimization The world of...

Related Articles

Popular Categories

OpinionsSouth AsiaMovie ReviewsCartoonsPoliticsHealthLatest Business
Previous article
Breaking Down the Costliest Workers’ Comp Claims: Why Anatomy Matters More Than You Think

About us

Up to the minute news and content where it matters the most. Contact us today!

The latest

Breaking Down the Costliest Workers’ Comp Claims: Why Anatomy Matters More Than You Think

News Desk 0
Not all injuries are created equal and in the...

Innovative Strategies for Managing Short-Term Cash Flow

Finance 0
Key Takeaways Accurate cash flow forecasting enables proactive financial...

How to Choose Small Appliances Online Without Regret?

Online 0
The convenience of online shopping has revolutionized how consumers...

Subscribe

© 2025 NewsBlaze.com | All Rights Reserved.