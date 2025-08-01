Where Safety Comes First: The Top 10 Safest States in America Revealed

From accessible healthcare to low crime rates and strong community infrastructure, a new report reveals the U.S. states doing the most to protect their residents. Rhode Island, often praised for its coastal charm and compact size, has now earned a new distinction: it’s the safest place to live in the United States, according to a comprehensive new safety index released by Bader Scott Injury Lawyers.

The study evaluated 60 factors across nine key categories, including crime rates, healthcare affordability, immunization coverage, air quality, and road safety. Each state was given a score out of 100, with higher scores reflecting safer, healthier environments to live, work, and raise families.

Topping the list with a score of 69.86 out of 100, Rhode Island demonstrated consistent strength across categories. It ranked third for crime safety, eighth for vehicle and pedestrian safety, and fourth for healthcare affordability and access. The state also excelled in immunization and infectious disease prevention, scoring 77.68, a clear indicator of its commitment to public health infrastructure.

While its population and geographic footprint may be small, Rhode Island’s impact is significant, showing that strategic investment in healthcare and community safety pays off.

Coming in second is Minnesota, with a score of 69.15. Known for its progressive healthcare system and wellness culture, the state ranked highly in mortality and general health (7th) and poverty, substance abuse, and suicide prevention (6th). Minnesota also shined in infectious disease control, receiving one of the highest scores in that category at 80.32.

Massachusetts secured third place with a score of 69.01, propelled by its first-place ranking in healthcare affordability and access and a fourth-place finish in accidental mortality rates. The state’s long-standing investment in public health and wellness continues to deliver measurable results.

Other states featured in the top 10 include:

Vermont (4th, 68.27), #1 for vehicle and pedestrian safety and #3 for infectious disease preparedness

Hawaii (5th, 66.90), topping the nation in air and environmental quality and ranking second for mortality and general health

Connecticut (6th, 66.83), which scored in the top five for both healthcare access and accident mortality prevention

New Hampshire (7th, 66.02), known for low poverty rates and strong mental health indicators

Utah (8th, 66.01), which led the nation in both overall health and low substance abuse rates

New Jersey (9th, 65.69), ranked #1 for crime safety and #2 for accidental death prevention

Maine (10th, 63.43), second in the nation for crime safety and well-ranked in road safety as well

Top 10 Safest States in the U.S.

Rank State Score 1 Rhode Island 69.86 2 Minnesota 69.15 3 Massachusetts 69.01 4 Vermont 68.27 5 Hawaii 66.90 6 Connecticut 66.83 7 New Hampshire 66.02 8 Utah 66.01 9 New Jersey 65.69 10 Maine 63.43

“Safety Isn’t Just About Avoiding Crime”

Seth Bader, spokesperson for Bader Scott, emphasized that this ranking goes beyond conventional ideas of safety:

“Safety isn’t just about avoiding crime—although that’s certainly part of it. It’s also about having access to healthcare when you need it, walking on streets designed with pedestrian safety in mind, and living in a community that supports mental health and wellbeing. Our goal with this study was to create a broader, more holistic view of what safety really means.”

He adds that for people looking to relocate, these scores can offer meaningful insight into quality of life. “Whether you’re moving for work, retirement, or a fresh start, knowing how your destination stacks up in terms of health, safety, and well-being can help you make a smarter, more confident decision.”

How the Index Was Created

Researchers reviewed 60 metrics grouped into the following nine categories, weighted by importance:

Air & Environmental Quality (10%)

Financial Security & Cost of Living (10%)

Healthcare Affordability & Access (16%)

Immunization & Infectious Disease (6%)

Mortality Due to Accidents (11%)

Mortality Rates & General Health (11%)

Safety From Crime (20%)

Poverty, Substance Abuse & Suicide (6%)

Vehicle & Pedestrian Safety (10%)

Each factor was scored on a 0–10 scale, then standardized and weighted to calculate a final score out of 100.