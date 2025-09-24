Study Highlights the Safest States for Drivers: Where Fatalities Are Lowest in America

With nearly 40,000 lives lost in 2024 to motor vehicle crashes, traffic fatalities remain a sobering national concern. But a new study from DeMayo Law Offices shows that not all states face the same risks. While populous states like California, Texas, and Florida consistently rank at the top for deadly crashes, a group of smaller states and the District of Columbia are proving that safer roads are possible.

According to the latest National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) data, 39,345 people died on U.S. roads in 2024, a 3.8% decline from 2023. The decrease is encouraging, but researchers caution that progress is uneven across the country. By examining where deaths are lowest and why, this study sheds light on strategies that could be replicated elsewhere.

The States with the Fewest Traffic Deaths

At the top of the list is the District of Columbia, with just 44 motor vehicle fatalities in 2023, the lowest total in the nation. Alaska (60 fatalities) and Vermont (69 fatalities) also stood out as leaders in road safety, despite their unique geographic challenges.

Other states with the lowest fatality counts included:

Rhode Island (71)

Hawaii (93)

North Dakota (106)

New Hampshire (130)

Delaware (135)

Maine (135)

South Dakota (140)

Taken together, these findings highlight that smaller states with lower populations and stronger safety measures consistently rank as the least accident-prone in the U.S. Notably, the Northeast outperforms the South, even while contending with icy roads and aging infrastructure.

Why These States Are Safer

Experts point to several common factors:

Strict enforcement of traffic laws

Higher rates of seatbelt use

Responsive emergency medical services

Strong public safety campaigns

Better road conditions compared to high-fatality states

The study notes that these states, while smaller, may provide a blueprint for reducing crash deaths nationwide.

Persistent Risks: Drunk Driving and Speeding

Despite their success in reducing overall fatalities, these low-fatality states are not immune to dangerous driver behavior.

In D.C., 14 of its 44 deaths (nearly one-third) involved drunk driving.

In Hawaii, 54 of 93 deaths were speeding-related, meaning more than half of all fatalities were caused by excess speed.

Rhode Island, Delaware, and both Dakotas also reported high proportions of alcohol- and speed-related deaths relative to their overall totals.

Even in states with fewer crashes, driver behavior continues to be a life-or-death factor, the report warns.

Seatbelt Use Saves Lives

One bright spot is the relatively low number of unbelted fatalities in safer states. In 2023:

D.C. reported only 13 seatbelt-related deaths

Alaska, 14

Hawaii, 15

These figures suggest that ongoing seatbelt education campaigns and strict enforcement policies are working.

The Role of Road Quality

The study also compared fatality counts to road quality rankings, revealing a strong connection.

States with high-quality roads like South Dakota (#2), Vermont (#5), and North Dakota (#10) reported fewer than 150 fatalities each.

By contrast, states with poor road rankings—California (#43), Texas (#33), and Arizona (#39) continue to report some of the nation’s highest fatality counts.

This indicates that well-maintained infrastructure, combined with enforcement, plays a critical role in saving lives.

A National Call to Action

While progress has been made, the U.S. still lost more than 100 lives per day in 2024 to traffic accidents. The data confirms that improvements in road quality, stricter law enforcement, and stronger safety campaigns can reduce fatalities, even in states with harsh weather or geographic challenges.

“Every life lost on our roads is one too many,” said a spokesperson from DeMayo Law Offices. By learning from states that are doing it right, we can push for safer roads across the entire country, to ensure that drivers across the nation will make it home to their families every evening.

