Chevy Silverado Leads Nation in Drunk-Driving Crashes

Drunk driving remains one of the leading causes of death on America’s roads, and a new report from Siegfried & Jensen sheds light on the vehicles, states, and demographics most tied to alcohol-related crashes. While overall traffic fatalities decreased slightly in 2023, drunk-driving deaths still accounted for nearly a third of all road fatalities — a stark reminder of the dangers that persist.

According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) data, 40,901 people died in U.S. traffic accidents in 2023, a 4.6% decrease from 2022. Despite the overall decline, 12,429 of those deaths — nearly 30% — involved alcohol-impaired drivers. In addition, more than 2.44 million people were injured across 6.14 million police-reported crashes nationwide.

Light Trucks and Passenger Cars Dominate Drunk-Driving Crashes

The report found that light trucks were involved in more alcohol-related crashes than any other vehicle type, accounting for 4,946 incidents in 2023. Passenger cars followed closely behind with 4,505 cases, while motorcycles (1,668) and large trucks (187) also appeared in the data.

When broken down by make and model, some of America’s most popular vehicles are also the most frequently tied to drunk driving crashes:

Chevrolet Silverado – 1,054 incidents; the most common vehicle in alcohol-related crashes across 22 states, including Texas, Florida, and Georgia.

Ford F-150 – 838 incidents; led drunk-driving crash reports in eight states such as Alabama, Louisiana, and Ohio.

Honda Accord – 645 incidents; dominant in urban areas like California and New York.

Honda Civic – 643 incidents; also common in younger, urban demographics.

Toyota Camry – 627 incidents.

Nissan Altima – 505 incidents; most frequently involved in mid-Atlantic states such as Virginia, Tennessee, and New Jersey.

GMC Sierra – 417 incidents; prominent in rural and mountain states like Idaho and Maine.

The overlap between this list and the 10 best-selling car brands in the U.S. makes one thing clear: crash frequency is often tied to vehicle popularity and sheer volume on the road, rather than brand-specific risk.

Regional Trends: States with the Most Drunk-Driving Crashes

State-level data confirms that drunk-driving crashes are not evenly distributed. The following states reported the highest number of alcohol-related crashes in 2023:

California – 4,644 Texas – 3,608 Florida – 1,366 Georgia – 1,262 Arizona – 1,006 North Carolina – 941 Colorado – 883 South Carolina – 822 Washington – 806 Tennessee – 750

These states tend to combine large populations, high levels of alcohol consumption, and heavy road use, creating conditions where impaired driving is more common.

At the other end of the spectrum, states with the lowest alcohol-related vehicle deaths often benefit from stricter DUI laws, robust public transportation options, and cultural attitudes that discourage impaired driving.

Demographic Trends: Who Is Driving Drunk?

The analysis reveals that Millennials (born 1981–1996) and Generation Z (born 1997–2012) account for the largest share of alcohol-impaired drivers. Despite growing up with stronger awareness campaigns about drunk driving, these age groups are still overrepresented in crash data. Contributing factors include inexperience, peer pressure, and overconfidence behind the wheel.

The report also highlights a striking gender gap:

Men are responsible for 73.2% of alcohol-related crashes , making them nearly three times more likely than women to drive drunk.

Young men are especially prone to impaired driving in pickup trucks, reflecting a mix of binge-drinking culture, risky behavior, and limited rideshare options in rural areas.

Why Trucks and Sedans Lead the Data

The prominence of vehicles like the Chevrolet Silverado and Ford F-150 in drunk-driving statistics reflects their significant market share in U.S. sales, particularly in suburban and rural areas. Meanwhile, sedans like the Honda Accord, Civic, and Toyota Camry show up most frequently in cities and states with younger driver populations.

These findings suggest that vehicle prevalence, demographics, and geography are all interconnected in shaping crash statistics.

How to Stay Safe on the Road

With alcohol-related crashes continuing to claim thousands of lives each year, drivers are urged to practice defensive driving, especially late at night and on weekends when drunk driving incidents peak. Safety experts recommend:

Maintain a safe distance from vehicles that swerve, brake erratically, or drive erratically.

Do not attempt to pass or confront a suspected drunk driver.

Slow down and create space if you encounter unsafe driving.

Call local authorities to report suspected impaired drivers.

“Defensive driving isn’t just smart — it can be life-saving,” said a spokesperson for Siegfried & Jensen. “By understanding which vehicles, states, and demographics are most at risk, we can all make safer choices on the road. But the bottom line remains: never drive under the influence.”

Legal Help After a Drunk-Driving Crash

If you or a loved one has been injured in an accident involving a drunk driver, Siegfried & Jensen can help. With decades of experience in personal injury law, the firm has represented thousands of victims of car and truck crashes, working to secure justice and compensation.