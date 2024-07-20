Pat Boone’s The Exodus Song That Keeps On Giving

Patrick Charles Eugene Boone (Pat Boone) is an American singer/composer, actor, television personality, and a devout Christian, “an adopted Jew,” as he calls himself.

Pat Boone Records

During his recording career, Pat sold nearly 50 million records and had 38 Top 40 hits; he also appeared in various Hollywood films.

But what makes Pat so special for the Jewish people and the likes of him Christians is his devotion for the Jewish people and the state of Israel.

In 1960 Pat wrote on a Christmas card the lyrics to the most famous song The Exodus Song for Ernest Gold’s stirring theme from Otto Preminger’s 1960 Academy Award-winning epic film “Exodus” starring Paul Newman who passed away in 2008.

The Exodus Song

Boone’s vocal recording (the first ever) of “The Exodus Song (This Land Is Mine)” debuted on January 23, 1961.

A copy of the original Christmas card on which pat wrote the lyrics to The Exodus Song is on display in the Holocaust Museum Yad Vashem in Jerusalem, Israel and Pat is recognized as ‘Righteous Among Nations’ in the museum.

Why I tell this story today is because with antisemitism gone rampant worldwide and the attacks on the state of Israel, the Jewish people’s homeland are endless and Iran is encircling Israel with its proxy tentacles, the words of The Exodus Song are more meaningful than ever.

The Exodus Song 1961 original audio-recording by Pat Boone listen here:

The Exodus Song (This Land Is Mine) by Pat Boone

The Exodus Song

Performer: Pat Boone

Composer: Ernest Gold

Lyricist: Pat Boone

This land is mine

God gave this land to me

This brave and ancient land

To me.

And when the morning sun

Reveals her hills and plains

Then I see a land

Where children can run free.

So take my hand

And walk this land with me

And walk this lovely land

With me.

Though I am just a man

When you are by my side

With the help of God

I know I can be strong.

Though I am just a man

When you are by my side

With the help of God

I know I can be strong.

To make this land our home

If I must fight, I will fight

To make this land our own

Until I die, this land is mine.

השיר ‘אקסודוס’ של פט בון, היום כמו אז

פטריק (פאט) צ’ארלס יוג’ין בון הוא זמר/מלחין אמריקאי, שחקן, איש טלוויזיה ונוצרי אדוק, “יהודי מאומץ,” כפי שהוא מכנה את עצמו.

במהלך קריירת ההקלטות שלו, פט מכר כמעט 50 מיליון תקליטים והיה לו 38 להיטים מ-40 המובילים; הוא גם הופיע בסרטים הוליוודיים שונים.

אבל מה שמייחד את פאט עבור העם היהודי ודומיו הנוצרים זה מסירותו לעם היהודי ולמדינת ישראל.

בשנת 1960 כתב פאט על גלוית ברכה לחג המולד את המילים לשיר המפורסם ביותר ‘אקסודוס’, למוסיקה עם הנושא המרגש של ארנסט גולד מתוך סרטו האפי זוכה פרס האוסקר של אוטו פרמינגר משנת 1960 ‘אקסודוס’ בכיכובו של פול ניומן.

ההקלטה הווקאלית של בון (הראשונה אי פעם) של ‘הארץ הזאת היא שלי-אקסודוס’ הופיעה לראשונה ב-23 בינואר 1961.

עותק של כרטיס חג המולד המקורי עליו כתב פט את המילים לשיר ‘אקסודוס’ מוצג במוזיאון השואה יד ושם בירושלים, ישראל, ופט מוכר כ’חסיד אומות העולם’ במוזיאון.

הסיבה שאני מספרת את הסיפור הזה היום היא בגלל שכשהאנטישמיות משתוללת ברחבי העולם, ההתקפות על מדינת ישראל, המולדת של העם היהודי הן אינסופיות ואיראן מקיפה את ישראל במחושי הפרוקסי שלה, המילים של השיר ‘אקסודוס’ משמעותיות יותר מאי פעם.

להקלטה המקורית על ידי פט בון האזינו כאן:

וידאו של השיר ‘אקסודוס’:

המילים, מתורגם מאנגלית