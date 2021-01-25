Nichelle Nichols Beams Up in Her Final Performance

Star Trek veteran actress, Nichelle Nichols, whose illustrious career spans sixty years as Lt. Uhura in Star Trek, and Atomic Studios are partnering for an epic TV production of Star Trek: Renegades Ominara in what will be her final on-screen performance.

Directed by Tim Russ (Star Trek: Voyager), written-produced by award-winning writer and novelist Frank Zanca and executive produced by Sky Conway (Star Trek: Of Gods & Men, Star Trek: Renegades, and Renegades: The Requiem), Nichelle Nichols is being joined by longtime co-star, Walter Koenig (Babylon 5) in this updated production of Renegades. The sci-fi adventure will follow young Ominara and her lifelong conflict with Prof. Steiner (Koenig) who uses her as a test subject for his technological experiments. After escaping imprisonment, Ominara, and her friends become infamous space criminals with the help of Intergalactic Crime lord Reza, played by Jason Faunt of Power Rangers fame.

“This is going to be an amazing project,” says Zanca. “It’s got a bit of everything- interesting characters, sci-fi action, intrigue, and a talented and diverse cast. Nichelle is an amazing lady, and we are thrilled to bring her final project to the screen.”

Best known as Lt. Uhura in Star Trek, Nichelle Nichols was also instrumental in diversifying NASA’s space program by recruiting astronauts such as Mae Jemison.

The project will also feature an all-star younger cast, including Loren Lott (The Young and The Restless and American Idol) playing Nichelle’s youthful persona. Johnny Jay Lee will be playing the younger version of Walter Koenig’s role. Rounding out the cast of Ominara’s friends and cohorts are Chalet Lizette Brannan, (For Nothing) and Jackie R. Jacobson of Netflix’s Malibu Rescue series.

Star Trek fans from all over the world can support the project with some amazing perks, including a limited edition Ominara figure, autographed photos, and even walk-on roles and set visits.

Click the link for more information Renegades-ominara-phase-2