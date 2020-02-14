Hip-Hop Artist Tiana Kocher Drops ‘BOI’

Mainstream hip-hop singer-songwriter, Tiana Kocher has dropped her latest single ‘BOI‘ through record label Manila Music on Valentine’s Day.

‘BOI’, which Kocher co-wrote with record producing duo Warren Kurtiss and Tyler Reynolds of Dawty Music Group, who have recently earned writing credits with Estelle, Janelle Monae, and Ne-Yo, was executive produced by Manila Music.

“This is a fun girl power type of song,” stated Kocher. “BOI is about not waiting for around for a boy to make up his mind, it’s really about being independent. Taking or leaving the situation and staying on point beating to your own drum. I worked very closely with the music video director, Marissa Meizz, to come up with a fun plot that could work with the lyrics and translate to the screen. It’s about a girl who rejects three different guys as she continues to roll with the seasons on her own path. If he doesn’t move with her, she’s fine with that too.”

‘BOI’ was recorded at Dawty Music Group’s studio in San Diego, California, and its music video was filmed on location at a stunning Hollywood mansion and included a Mercedes G-Wagon for a stylized statement.

For her new upcoming EP, set to release March 26, Tiana Kocher has collaborated with several GRAMMY award-winning recording artists including TLC, Faith Evans, Sage the Gemini and Latin reggaeton J. Alvarez amongst others, as well as multiple award-winning record producers including four-time GRAMMY-nominated record producer Leon “RoccStar” Youngblood and veteran record producer /songwriter Laney Stewart, who has sold over 50 million records producing, writing and publishing artists such as; Chris Brown, Usher, Charlie Wilson, Pink, The-Dream, Mya, B2K, and Madonna to name a few!

Download 'BOI' on iTunes | Apple Music and on all digital platforms including iHeartRadio, Google Play, Amazon Music, Spotify, Tidal, Xbox Groove and more through record label Manila Music.

