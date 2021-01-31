Derek Woods Band Receives Hollywood Music in Media Awards ‘Best Americana/Folk/Acoustic Award’

Derek Woods Band, a singer-songwriter driven Americana-Rock band, received the Best Americana-Folk-Acoustic Award for their single Unforgiving Tree at the Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA) held on January 27, 2021.

The prestigious award given to Derek Woods Band, which comprises of Derek Woods (Vocals, Acoustic Guitar, Harmonica), Joshua Carns (Lead Guitar), Chris Schaney (Bass), Joe Scheller (Saxophone), and Chris Belin (Drums, Percussion), was presented by legendary saxophonist Scott Page of Pink Floyd, Supertramp, and Toto fame. Other winners from the night included two-time Grammy winner and Oscar nominee Kenny Loggins, John Legend, Justin Timberlake, and Shawn Mendes.

Formed in 2012, the band holds an impressive line-up of past performances linked to historic venues and prominent figures in the music business. In August 2016, Derek Woods Band performed multiple sets at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, and in August 2019, they performed in Bethel, New York for the 50th Anniversary of Woodstock on Yasgur’s Farm, family homestead of Max Yasgur, the farmer whose hayfields hosted Woodstock in 1969.

In addition, throughout their career, Derek Woods Band have shared the stage with legendary acts such as Jefferson Starship, Leon Russell, Allman Betts Band, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Lisa Marie Presley, Rusted Root, Jimmy Herring, and many more.

The Hollywood Music in Media Awards honors the music of visual mediums (film, TV, movie trailers, video games, commercials, etc.), the talented individuals responsible for creating, producing, and placing it, and the music of mainstream and indie artists from around the globe. The HMMA nominations have historically been representative of the nominees of key awards shows that are announced months later.

Traditionally, the HMMA main event features live music performances, celebrity presenters, tributes to music industry icons, awards for composers, songwriters, and artists. Past winners include songs from La La Land, A Star Is Born, and more. Judges consist of Oscar, Grammy, Golden Globe, and Emmy voters as well as select journalists.

For further information and up to the minute news visit: www.derekwoodsband.com