Bold and Lovely: Mikki May sings at “Prohibition” Bar

With New York large-capacity venues prohibited, musicians and singers are limited to smaller gatherings. This gives Nassau and Suffolk music fans a chance to hear some quality singers at local bars and cafes; masks, dividers and social distancing notwithstanding.

Each Tuesday at Prohibition, without the large stage and fancy outfits, Mikki May still keeps the atmosphere exciting and fun.

Show Host and singer/entertainer from charities to singing the national anthem at major venues and sports events, Mikki is diverse. A 2021 nominee for Best Singer on Long Island, she always resonates with the crowd, personalizes her songs and sings from the heart, and as anyone can clearly tell, a heart of honey and gold.

About Mikki from her website: “You might have seen Mikki modeling for brands such as DC comics, Diva Bikini, Wilsons leather, Magic Silk, MHP performance, Mystique Boutique, Synergy Fitness, Hale Bob, Corona Boxing and more. She’s graced the pages of many magazines and calendars including; Natural Bodybuilding and Fitness, Natural Muscle, Physique, Extreme Fighter, Blackbelt and Marathon Muscle. Mikki graduated with a Bachelors in Marketing and is represented by the legendary Sag-Aftra.”

As a host you might seen her on various networks; including ESPN ,CMT, Miss Howard TV, MYEPK or for Baileys House, Howard Stern’s Bowling Beauties, Gene Simmons Family Jewels, Coyote Ugly, Tony and Tina’s Wedding Las Vegas and many featured spots acting in movies.

She’s a familiar sight at many major matches, events and countless performances. She was just nominated for The Best Singer of Long Island for 2021. She’s extremely honored to be nominated by Bethpage Federal Credit Union. You can catch her singing are around the East Coast as a solo, duo or with her band. Mikki also sings the National Anthem for MMA and boxing matches such as the Ring of Combat, Star Boxing and Glory. Mikki performs at numerous venues including her favorites Madison Square Garden, Bally’s, Tropicana, Caesar’s Resorts, 89 North and The Paramount.

You can catch Mikki at various charities and special events. Currently, she just finished her latest song which will be available on all major platforms. You can check out her Live Music and other performances under the events. “



Come on out and listen to some Mikki May magic. Prohibition patrons are out in the area, making the best of times and enjoying hearing this fine talent. Besides the cheering and joyful faces during Mikki’s performance, the complements at the end of the show are as telling as they are simple and to the point, “I had a great time” or “She is really incredible” or “This evening was an unexpected delight.” Besides, Prohibition serves incredibly delicious larger-than-the-average personal homemade pizzas.

Regulars suggest that newcomers grab a Guinness and go for the Ricotta and Meat combos, not to mention the appetizers.

More about Mikki May

http://www.mikkimay.com/

Prohibition

109 Front Street,

Massapequa Park, NY 11762