Doğma Torpaq – ‘Motherland’, Azerbaijan’s History In Cinematic Epic

For movie goers: an Azerbaijani film production company premiered their new release: Doğma Torpaq, translates from the Azerbaijan language to “Motherland” (Native Land).

The film Doğma Torpaq premier screening and gala, held on Friday, April 18, 2025, at the Nizami Cinema Center, Baku, Azerbaijan, is also a lesson that humanity has not learned yet: what happened in the 20th century repeats itself in the 21st century; different place same acts of incomprehensible cruelty.

Doğma Torpaq is a full-length feature film, an epic war-drama. The film’s script was written and directed by Ilgar Safat.

Film Creators and Creation

Ilgar Safat, is a film director, poet, rock bard, born in Baku and graduated at Azerbaijan Pedagogical University. In 2002 Ilgar Safat graduated from the Higher Courses of Script writers and Film directors in the studio of Khotinenko, Moscow Russia. Among his works are: the film “Grandson of Mountains,” the film “Roots of the Sky,” which was included into the library of American Museum of Natural History in New York, USA.

The general producer of Doğma Torpaq is Nariman Mammadov, CEO of Narimanfilm Company with line production overseen by Leyla Dostalizade.

Narimanfilm is a Global Film Line production and Services company headquartered in Baku, Azerbaijan with several subsidiaries worldwide, providing specialist and full turnkey based film production services from conception, exotic locations, sourcing professionals, post-production and execution, until final completion.

The company’s vision is to be the best, the most preferable provider of video professional services and new media technology solutions within selected business areas and locations in the Southern Caucasus region.

The production of the film, which took five years to complete, received the financial support of Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture, the Film Agency of Azerbaijan and the Narimanfilm film studio.

Premier Attendees

Among the dignitaries who attended the premier were Mr. Adil Karimli, Azerbaijan Minister of Culture, Sabina Aliyeva, the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan, Bahar Muradova, the Chairman of the State Committee for Family, Milli Majlis, Women and Children Affairs, the Deputy Chairman, Academic Rafael Huseynov, the First Secretary of the Union of Cinematographers of Azerbaijan, People’s Artist Shafiga Mammadova, prominent science and culture figures and movie goers.

Motherland Filming Locations

Noteworthy, for the first time a film’s production’s work took place in the city of Shusha, located in the territory that Azerbaijan liberated from three decades of Armenian occupation.

The film was also shot in Azerbaijan’s capital city of Baku; Gobustan historical and culture reservation; Guba, located in the northeast of the country, a city and the administrative center of the Guba District in Azerbaijan and a popular destination for tourists interested in hiking, ecotourism, and experiencing the culture of the region; Barda, a city and the capital of the Barda District in Azerbaijan, located south of Yevlax and on the left bank of the Tartar river; Zagatala, a city in northwestern Azerbaijan and the administrative center of the Zagatala District, and Gakh or Qakh District, one of the 66 districts of Azerbaijan, located in the north of the country, in the Shaki-Zagatala Economic Region.

The Epic

The film covers Azerbaijan’s modern history three pivotal, key events: the expulsion of Azerbaijani compatriots from historical Azerbaijani lands, now the territory of Armenia; the First Karabakh War, including the massacre that took place in the City of Khojaly; the triumphant victory of Azerbaijan during the 2020 44-day Second Karabakh War – Patriotic War.

The Plot

The film’s plot unfolds in 1992, when the independent Republic of Azerbaijan was fighting against Armenian separatists in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Journalist Miranda, played by Russian actress Alina Vorontsova, arrives from London to Azerbaijan to film a documentary about the Caucasian leopard. Fate brings her together with the intelligence officer Emil, played by Azerbaijan actor Rustam Jabrailov, and together they go through many trials and tribulations in the story telling film.

Applause

The first audience to have watched film “Doğma torpaq” at the premier screening received it with great interest and excitement as they perceived the film as an artistic reflection of difficult but glorious milestones in Azerbaijan’s modern history. The premiere screening ended with a standing ovation.

The film creators plan to show the film in a number of foreign countries, as well submit it to be shown and compete for a prize in international film festivals.

Wide release of the Motherland film “Doğma torpaq” begins on April 24, 2025, in movie theaters across the Republic of Azerbaijan.