‘The Great and Terrible Day of the Lord’ Streaming Dec. 28th

Liz Rodriguez
Something Holy This Way Comes …

Horror film ‘The Great and Terrible Day of the Lord’ starring Swayde McCoy and Jordan Grier is being released on all digital streaming platforms December 28th.

Directed by Jared Jay Mason and Clark Runciman, ‘The Great and Terrible Day of the Lord’ follows Gabby and Michael, as they take their first romantic get-away as a couple to a remote, upscale cabin in the mountains. The first night takes a terrifying turn when Michael slips into an alternate persona that claims to be God, speaking through Michael’s body. He delivers the message that Gabby will die before the end of the trip and is destined for Hell – unless she will believe what Michael says is true, repent, and worship him. Is Michael a manipulative psychopath, intent on gas-lighting her? Is he mentally ill? Or could the impossible really be happening-a direct experience with her creator, offering one last lifeline out of an unthinkable eternity?

‘The Great and Terrible Day of the Lord’ has been a film festival favorite at Prison City Film Fest winning ‘Best Actor in a Feature Film,’ and ‘Best Screenplay’ and at Houston Horror Film Fest collecting ‘Best Actor in a Feature Film’ at Hollywood Blvd Film Fest for ‘Best Drama Feature 2021’ and at Cinema World Fest winning Best 1st Time Filmmaker’ and ‘Best Feature.’

https://thegreatandterriblemovie.com/

