Medical Documentary ‘Never Events’ Releases June 29

Random Media is releasing the documentary drama film ‘Never Events’, which features footage and interviews with Dr. Marty Makary, Dr. Frederick Southwick, Dr. Aubrey Milunsky, and John T. James, PHD. The film releases on-demand and on all digital platforms on June 29, 2021.

Written, produced, and directed by Angela Asatrian, the documentary is about medical errors, which is estimated to be the third leading cause of death in the United States. Never Events is a term that refers to mistakes that should never occur in the medical field. This documentary shares the stories of individuals and physicians affected by preventable medical harm. Using information from top medical professionals and patient safety advocates, the film showcases ways to prevent medical errors and provides tools for the audience to better protect themselves from medical harm.

Angela Asatrian and her documentary ‘Never Events’ have had several film festival accolades including Cinefest (Las Vegas), Royal Starr (Michigan) Hollywood Screenings (L.A.), International Women’s Film Festival (AK), New York Movie Awards, Impact Docs (CA), Hollywood Verge Awards, Ramsgate International (UK), Festival of Cinema NYC, Lonely Seal FF (MA), New York True Ventures, and Southeastern Intl Film & Music FF (Nashville).