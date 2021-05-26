LGBTQ+ Film ‘That Is All’ Releasing June 8

Liz Rodriguez
Random Media is releasing the LGBTQ+ drama feature film ‘That Is All’, with an all-star Canadian cast, Joel Ballanger, Al Braatz , Sara Hinding, Daniel Bossenberry and Carly Fawcett, on-demand and on all digital platforms on June 8, 2021.

Directed by Mark Weeden, ‘That Is All’ follows Ryan, who is working a dull job and feeling unexcited by the responsibilities of adulthood as he enters his 30s. As he retreats into monotony and loneliness, his only reprieve is a small, close-knit group of friends. At a birthday party for his friend Brad, Ryan meets Brad’s boyfriend, Sam, sparking an unexpected affair. Against a cold and glistening winter landscape, Ryan and Sam begin meeting in secret, growing closer. When their relationship is discovered by Ryan’s roommate, Paul, Ryan panics. As he contemplates the repercussions for his ordered life, the strength of his friendships, and his own unstable identity, he makes some troubling choices, pushing away those who care for him most. Ultimately, Ryan must come to terms with his sexuality, and balance loyalty for his close-knit group of friends, including Sam’s boyfriend, with his feelings for Sam. This emotionally resonant story grapples with the intensity of coming of age in the 21st century.

Produced by Mark Weeden, ‘That Is All’ has been a film festival favorite. The film won Grand Jury Prize and Best Feature: Blue Ridge Film Festival, Best Feature: Toronto Independent Film Festival, Best Screenplay: Massachusetts Independent Film Festival, Nominated: Grand Jury Prize Romford Film Festival, Best Actress – Sara Hinding Massachusetts Independent Film Festival.

