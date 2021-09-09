‘Devil’s Five’ Releases September 21

The horror-thriller film, ‘Devil’s Five,’ starring Ralf Scheepers, Siakie Tetteh, Walter Masterson, Megan Penn, and Almog Pail, is releasing on all digital streaming platforms on September 21, 2021.

Written by Terry R. Wickham, George Brianka, Edwin M. Figueroa, and Timothy David Clark, and directed by Terry R. Wickham, George Brianka, and Edwin M. Figueroa, ‘Devil’s Five’ is an anthology of four macabre horror shorts connected by a nail-biting mystery wraparound.

“The Devil’s Five,” an ancient evil, unleashes a deadly computer virus hell-bent on destroying humanity. “Abandoned,” a photographer does a photo shoot with a sexy video vixen in a deserted location supposedly haunted. Soon after they begin taking pictures, they are interrupted by something evil the leads to a white-knuckle conclusion. “Don’t Say These Words!” is based on the true story of the satanic ritual murders that transpired on Long Island in the 1980s, making headlines across the county. It recounts the chilling story of Satanism and demon worship slaying. It is also an homage to classic horror movies and books of that time period. “Choke,” a filmmaker betrayed by his adulteress wife and his business partner, stream a live webcast of the wife, getting choked while having revenge sex with a stranger. But revenge goes further than intended, when the Devil possesses the wife and revenge turns to murder. “Stash” involves an idealistic woman, who attempts to raise money for a struggling church. She embarks on a scavenger hunt driven by a smartphone app, leading to an unspeakable horror and an encounter with the Devil himself.

The movie won Best Horror Film at Hell's Kitchen NYC Festival.

‘Devil’s Five’ releases on all digital streaming platforms on September 21, 2021, via Random Media.