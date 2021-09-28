Broken’ Gets October 19 Release

By
Liz Rodriguez
-

The drama-thriller feature Broken, starring Griffin Cork (Heartland), Laura Buckles (Mad Men), Karina Cox, Sraj Kumar (Abducted) and Tina-Marie Springham (Blue Hour) is releasing on all digital streaming platforms October 19th via Random Media.

Broken, from director Patrick Phillips and Opine Entertainment, centres on Brian (Cork); a man trying to change his life and move away from the life of crime that he has fallen into. What starts as just another delivery for Brian and his two friends, becomes the catalyst for life-shattering trouble. With Brian injured and evidence mounting against them, three friends find themselves on the run from the law. In a panic, Brian turns to his mentor and ringleader, Bear, and together they come up with a perfect scheme of betrayal and murder, but Chief Anna Kimble (Buckles) and the FBI are on the case and their perfect plan begins to unravel.

Directed by Patrick Phillips, and produced by Patrick Phillips and Laura Buckles, Broken is an easy, “Drive from the East Coast to the West Coast, make an exchange, and have a nice life.” It’s all quite simple, especially if you’ve done it before, but this time around there’s one stop too many, and now Brian is on the run.

Broken releases on all digital streaming platforms October 19th, 2021.

Liz Rodriguez
http://www.emrmedia.com/

BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Association) professional member and award-winning, British born and fluent in Spanish, Liz Rodriguez has worked in the entertainment industry most of her life. Predominantly based between Los Angeles and London, with contacts globally, Liz Rodriguez has a portfolio of clients for personal or corporate marketing, branding and PR, as well as full service event management and production. As a feature film publicist, she boasts over 50 film credits to date. She enjoys working with today’s rising stars, and tomorrow’s future faces of entertainment.

Internationally Liz has supervised, and orchestrated, events and press placements all over the world including the Middle East (Dubai, Qatar, Abu Dhabi), Europe, Egypt, South Africa, New Zealand, and Australia. Aside from her working career, Liz is an active supporter of many LA-based charities including Dogs for the Deaf, St Jude’s Children’s Hospital, and volunteers her time to Make A Film Foundation, an organization that grants film wishes to children with serious or life-threatening medical conditions.

Follow Liz: EMR Media (est. 2004) www.emrmedia.com – Instagram @iamLizRodriguez – Facebook: www.facebook.com/emrmedia

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR