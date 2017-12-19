ShowBox APK Illegal Download and Use May Be Subject For Legal Action

Online media sources reveal that ShowBox fans who stream popular and free TV series and latest movies on their android enabled smartphones, personal computers, or tablets may soon run into trouble. Showbox is distributed in the Android Package Kit (APK) format, but is not a licensed application.

ShowBox is one of the most popular apps for stream popular videos content including recent TV shows and movies. But what makes this app popular amongst its seemingly large fan base is the fact it allows people to actually download the videos directly to their devices and view them offline.

Similar to Popcorn, ShowBox allows users to draw and download videos directly from multiple seeding sources including non-peer-to-peer and peer-to-peer sources. However, the app mostly enables direct streaming and seeding from non-peer-to-peer and peer-to-peer torrent sources that may get users into legal trouble involving copyright infringement of commercial video content.

It is important to understand that Federal laws stipulate severe civil and criminal penalties for unauthorized transmission or download of copyrighted videos.

Not being a licensed app, ShowBox is not available for download on Google Play Store. However, there are many third party sites that allow easy download of the ShowBox app. Insiders say the chances of getting into trouble with copyright infringement really depends on the third-party app from where the app was downloaded.

ShowBox was carefully conceptualized to make it easy for users to easily download or view videos. It is also possible to view pirated videos without having to worry about being caught by federal authorities. There is no host website, which means no developers or designers helping users out with technical or even general queries.

Experts say that downloading the ShowBox app from untrusted, third-party websites could pose a serious threat to the privacy and security of smartphones, PCs or tablets. In fact, various online media reports have quoted users experiencing a slew of usability and other problems after downloading ShowBox. Many people have reported virus issues causing serious lags, irritating pop-ups and a range of other problems in their smartphones after downloading this app. Video quality issues have been reported, including excessive pop-up ads, low rated video quality, and broken subtitles among a host of other issues.

ShowBox can access movies that were not legally acquired and copyright protected videos. Downloading pirated or copyright protected videos is subject to legal action. Online media reports reveal that ShowBox users, especially those who downloaded highly pirated or controversial video content including pay per view sports or entertainment videos, have already been threatened by law enforcing authorities.

Some industry insiders believe that ShowBox may lose its popularity ratings. Other apps in the category, such as Kodi, a popular multimedia player, have licensed and copyright protected videos for fans and patrons. It will be interesting to see if ShowBox will adapt, evolve and outlast the other apps or if it will go the way of dinosaurs owing to its notorious pop-up ads, low video quality, viruses and the threat of copyright infringement for users.