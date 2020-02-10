Futurist Fereidoum M. Esfandiary (FM-2030) Docu-Film Release

The sci-fi documentary film “2030,” featuring director Johnny Boston’s thrilling chronicle of the reanimation of famed futurist FM-2030, will be released on-demand and on multiple digital platforms on February 25, 2020, through Random Media.

Fereidoun M. Esfandiary was a world-renowned author, futurist, and considered the father of Transhumanism. He accurately predicted, 3D printing, gene therapy, telebanking, and other marvels of modern technology before his death in 1999. By then, Esfandiary had changed his name to FM-2030 to signify his conviction that the future would usher in a “post-human” world where revolutionary technological advances would solve humanity’s most perplexing ills.

Before cancer stole his chance of seeing the world of 2030, FM turned to science to cryogenically preserve his brain for a future awakening.

Filmmaker Johnny Boston was only 10 years old when he first met FM, a meeting that evolved into a lifelong friendship. When Johnny learns years later that scientists are going to attempt the world’s first reanimation of a cryopreserved brain – that of his friend FM-2030 – he fights fiercely and with at times conflicting motivations for his own access to document the process. “2030” is that journey. Not quite a biopic or an homage or even a traditional documentary.

“2030” is an engaging docu-drama with thriller and sci-fi flourishes that seeks to answer the deep philosophical question “What will it mean to be human when technology has finally given us a world where no one dies?”

Directed and produced by Johnny Boston, “2030” is also produced by Flora Schnall, Melissa Chesman, Zev Greenfield, Jason Hefter, Christine Fulton, and Pamela Lubell, and has had film festival success at Woodstock Film Festival 2018, Ridgefield Independent Film Festival 2018, London International Filmmaker Festival 2019, New Media Film Festival 2019, and Snowdance Independent Film Festival 2020 (for trailer). “2030″ releases on-demand and on multiple digital platforms on February 25, 2020.

www.2030thefilm.com