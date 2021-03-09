Magic & Mixology 🎩 Learn to 🧞 Magically 🧞‍♀️ Mix Cocktails in the Comfort of Your Own Zoom

Magic and Mixology can coexist, apparently, as a hatful of magicians proves this week. Setting up “An Evening of Magic and Frivolity,” Magic Man Will Roberts introduces magicians extraordinaire, Matt Donnelly, RJ Owens and Chris Herren as Faust.

Together, the four magicians work with the Mixology of Virtual Cocktails – in a Zoom Show, no less.

As Will Roberts says, “An Evening of Magic is more than just a show from the comfort of your own Zoom! It brings joy in the form of top-notch, diverse, and award winning magicians from all across the United States right into your living room, mobile device, or laptop.”

The four magical conjurors take their magic show a step further, to create an immersive cabaret experience, complete with a mixologist, in a menu of virtual offerings.

Magic Mixology & Matt Donnelly

They call it “Magic & Mixology” and invite adults young and old to pull up a barstool and join in the mirth-making.

Like pulling a rabbit out of a hat, Magic & Mixology welcomes the side splitting, jaw dropping magic of Matt Donnelly: The Mind Noodler.

Donnelly started his magical life on a dare by Penn Jillette to “learn a magic trick.” He quickly found tremendous success touring comedy clubs and theaters across the country opening for Piff the Magic Dragon (of America’s Got Talent).

Penn & Teller

Each magic trick in the show was specifically taught to Matt by some of the all-time greats of the Las Vegas magic community including Penn & Teller.

Will Roberts is MC for the night. He told NewsBlaze “Speaking of Penn & Teller, while Teller was taking some time off recuperating from back surgery, Penn asked Matt to join him and Mac King for a run of shows called ‘Penn & Friends’ on the Penn & Teller stage in Fabulous Las Vegas. Matt is co-host of Penn’s Sunday School, the Ice Cream Social & Abbracababble Podcasts and the Head Writer/Producer for ‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us,’ CW’s all time highest rated television show ever.”

When NewsBlaze heard about this magical presentation, there was a glaring question. “How will viewers and their guests ‘partake’ at this virtual bar?”

“With a magic wand and a little sleight of hand,” says Will Roberts.

A booze-slinging genius has concocted a vast menu of thematic cocktails and will walk viewers through the step-by-step process of getting ossified with style between acts.

Participants get a shopping list of liquors to give to their friends and guests before the revelries commence so they can play along at home. Pick one or all of the mixed intoxicants to make at home and enjoy with the leadership and tutelage of the virtual bartender.

Thematic Evenings

The Magic and Mixology crew offers a wide variety of thematic evenings and carefully selected craft cocktails conducive to consuming comestibles of the alcoholic variety including:

The Roaring 20’s

Imbibe just like Al Capone did or F. Scott Fitzgerald wrote about … when Bathtub Gin and Speakeasies were the “Talk of the Town”!

Featuring:

The Old Fashioned

The French 75

The Mary Pickford

Happy Days

Return to the days of Sock Hops and Hula Hoops and take a swig like Richie, Potsy and the Fonz would have (If we ever got to see them drink).

Featuring:

The Blue Hawaii

The Rum Runner

The White Russian

Saturday Night Fever

As they say, “If you can remember the 70’s … you didn’t LIVE the 70’s.”

Featuring:

The Harvey Wallbanger

The Piña Colada

The Brandy Alexander

Totally Tubular!!

Dude! Spicolli AND The Breakfast Club have joined forces to bring some radical bevvies sure to make participants say “I’ve fallen and I can’t get up.”

Featuring:

The Alabama Slammer

The B-52

The Between the Sheets

The Silver Screen

If any one phenomena has given the crew more ideas for liquid refreshment it is unquestionably Movies! From James Bond to the Wolfpack and everyone in between, they all had their poison.

Featuring:

The Vesper

The Orange Whip

The Long Island Iced Tea

