Happy 36th Birthday, Israel Film Festival

For decades the Jewish people, their ancient Scriptures, the Bible stories, the long Jewish history and lately the state of Israel have been used by Hollywood’s film producers as films and series themes. In recent years Israeli storytellers have given Hollywood films and series material content that have turned out to be hugely successful winners.

Israel Film Festival

Some thirty-six years ago Meir Fenigstein, an Israeli film producer and a musician, began his Israel Film Festival journey. The road to success was paved with many obstacles.

But Meir persevered and his endeavor became a permanent feature in Hollywood and the film industry worldwide; he put the Israeli celluloid industry on the entertaining world map.

The festival brought, is bringing and will continue bringing to light, exposed and will continue exposing to the world hundreds of Israeli films, their producers, directors and actors.

36th anniversary

This year, 2024, is the 36th anniversary of the Israel Film Festival, its kickoff took place on March 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

The number ’18’ stands for the Hebrew word ‘CHAI” and ‘CHAI’ means LIFE in Hebrew; twice the number 18 equals 36 which means DOUBLE CHAI, DOUBLE LIFE.

In Judaism symbols and numbers play a great part in daily life’s customs and beliefs through which people seek positive messages or warnings of some sort.

Israel is currently fighting to remove as its bordering neighbor the Hamas terror organization that exists for one reason only, which is to destroy Israel and all the Jews living there to ash.

We, at NewsBlaze, take this opportunity to wish Meir Fenigstein much success in this year’s festival. We also wish the state of Israel a victory and a fast recovery from the war with Hamas and to continue making the big and TV screens even more interesting and desirable for the consumption of the world’s entertainment audience.