Book Review: On the Origin of Time by Thomas Hertog, 2023

On the Origin of Time is a book by Thomas Hertog, a sequel to Stephen Hawking‘s 1988 book of the same name.

Dr. Hertog is a Belgian theoretical physicist who worked closely with Dr. Hawking, and his book builds on Hawking’s work to develop a new theory of the universe based on quantum mechanics.

Hertog’s theory of quantum cosmology is based on the idea that the universe began with a singularity, a point of infinite density and temperature. He argues that the universe then expanded and cooled, eventually forming the stars and galaxies we see today. Hertog also argues that the universe is not eternal but will ultimately end in a death.

So far this is consistent with the Big Bang theory but he goes on and, in fact the classic Big Bang theory was based on The world as specified by Einstein, that is the Theory of Relativity, and NOT on quantum mechanics.

This is the first detailed look at the origin of the universe based on quantum mechanics, the physics which followed after Relativity.

Hertog’s theory is based on the idea that the universe is not eternal but had a beginning. He argues that the universe began with a quantum fluctuation, a random event that caused the universe to come into existence.

The book goes on to show how the universe evolved from this initial state to the universe that we see today and he does that without requiring the early universe to follow the same rules as we see today.

He also argues time is not an absolute but is instead relative to the observer. This means different observers may experience time differently and that there is no one “correct” way to measure time.

Can the “laws” of physics change?

Hertog’s theory is a radical departure from traditional theories of cosmology and challenges the idea that the universe is governed by deterministic laws.

What this means in more usual terminology is that his theory is controversial because it implies the laws of physics themselves may have changed over time.

Groundbreaking: On the Origin of Time

Whether you agree with the conclusions or not, “On the Origin of Time” is a groundbreaking work of science.

It is a bold attempt to answer one of the most fundamental questions of all time: how did the universe begin?

Some scientists contend that Hertog’s theory is not without its flaws, but it is still a significant step forward in our understanding of the universe.

Philosophical Implications

In addition to its scientific content, the book argues that the universe is not deterministic, but that there is some element of chance involved in its evolution. These arguments have been controversial, but they have also been influential.

“On the Origin of Time” is a must-read for anyone who is interested in cosmology.

This is a challenging book for those not willing to work at understanding, not a so-called summer beach book, but understanding his ideas will prove rewarding even for those who will have totally different theories or beliefs.

But most of the challenge lies in the philosophical part, Hertog does an excellent job of explaining complex scientific concepts in a way that is easy to understand.

He also writes in a lively and engaging style.

Here are some additional thoughts on the book from others:

Hertog’s theory is still under development, and it is not yet clear whether it is correct. However, it is a major step forward in our understanding of the universe, and it is sure to be debated and discussed for years to come.

Hertog’s theory has a number of philosophical implications. If the universe did not have a beginning, then it is possible it will not have an end either. This raises the question of whether or not the universe is eternal. It also raises the question of whether or not there is a purpose to the universe.

Hertog’s theory is a reminder that the universe is a vast and mysterious place.

We still have a lot to learn about the history of the universe, and there are still many unanswered questions.

However, Hertog’s theory is a step towards answering some of these questions, and it is a testament to the power of human curiosity.