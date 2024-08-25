MN Diversity Writing Event Features Textbook ‘How Dare We! Write’

Modern History Press (MHP) is proud to announce its contribution to an upcoming writers’ workshop focused on black writers. MHP is donating a dozen copies of How Dare We! Write (Modern History Press, 2022) by Sherry Quan Lee to the event Go Back and Fetch that will be held in Minnesota in September.

Minnesota-based writer and educator Carolyn Holbrook runs the discussions/public conversations platform “More Than a Single Story,” where writers of color discuss issues of importance to them in their own voices and in their own words. One of their latest series on writing workshops is Go Back and Fetch It – or in in their words: Learn from those with experience – both established Black writers and the powerful artistic lineage of our African ancestors – to build their futures as writers.

For its weekend retreat, running from September 20 – 22, Holbrook has selected the second edition of Sherry Quan Lee’s How Dare We! Write as one of the important works by a writer of color to be highlighted in the workshop. Lee’s book is a multicultural creative writing discourse developed around fundamental questions of diversity and culture in relation to creative writing pedagogy.

How Dare We! Write is a deeply important book for teachers, students and all writers of color whose views have been overlooked or ignored by mentors and/or the publishing industry. At the September workshop, copies of the book will be given to the cohort members as a resource along with the anthology We Are Meant to Rise (published by the University of Minnesota Press).

“Sherry and I are longtime friends,” says Carolyn. “I am honored to have an essay in the 2nd edition of the book, and to have been mentioned in Sherry’s acknowledgements in the first edition.”

The September retreat is the beginning of a yearlong mentoring program for early career black writers. Updates about the retreat and other activities at the platform will be posted on the website https://morethanasinglestory.com/.