Life After a Stroke

By
Donna M. Kshir
-

Few people ever consider what it is like to care for someone who has suffered a stroke until they are faced with it. Strokes are more common than you think. It has been estimated that 1 in 4 people in the United States suffers from a stroke, and 1 in 6 die from it.

Life after a stroke, Maureen A. Ruhl (top) Deb Yeagley (middle) and Dianne Snavely (bottom).
Image Maureen A. Ruhl (top) Deb Yeagley (middle) and Dianne Snavely (bottom).

Changes In Life After a Stroke

A stroke can affect your self-confidence and self-image, and it can affect the intimacy in your relationship, like communication, mood swings, or anxiety. You may both find it difficult to talk about how you feel, what you want, or what you need, but because you, the caretaker, think you should ‘stay strong’ for your partner you remain silent but remaining silent can have as much effect on your overall health and well-being as on your spouse.

Three women, originally from Lebanon County, Pennsylvania, Maureen A. Ruhl (Renovo, PA), Deb Yeagley, and Dianne Snavely came together to share their stories in a new book, “Life After a Stroke: Real Women, Real Stories.” Each woman details how their life has changed since they became a caretaker for their husbands following a stroke.

Each story is an up-close and personal look into the life of three strong women, who provide daily care and difficult tasks to care for the men they love. The days are long and can be challenging, but the reward of caring for someone you love is greater.

The book also provides vital resources to help assist in your stroke recovery journey.

Life After a Stroke: Real Women, Real Stories is sold exclusively at Lulu.com.

Donna M. Kshir
http://www.donnakshir.weebly.com

Donna M. Kshir is an activist, educator, author, publisher and columnist featured in over 50 books. She is a writer who seeks truth and justice for children exposed to abuse. She speaks out and writes against these injustices done onto children. Donna’s work has landed her on Barnes and Noble, and Amazon’s bestsellers list multiple times. Her August 2022 release, You Are Enough, with Lee Cougardawn Roberts was the 16x she hit Amazon’s best sellers list in multiple categories.

Donna writes under several pen names and advocates for those in need. She has spent much of her life dedicated to giving back to her community. Donna has volunteered her time and talents with various non-profit organizations over her lifetime, animal rights, volunteered at her children’s schools, in youth groups, and gives of herself as she is able with God guiding her journey. She enjoys a quiet laid-back lifestyle with her husband, children and grandchildren!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR