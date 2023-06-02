Few people ever consider what it is like to care for someone who has suffered a stroke until they are faced with it. Strokes are more common than you think. It has been estimated that 1 in 4 people in the United States suffers from a stroke, and 1 in 6 die from it.

Changes In Life After a Stroke

A stroke can affect your self-confidence and self-image, and it can affect the intimacy in your relationship, like communication, mood swings, or anxiety. You may both find it difficult to talk about how you feel, what you want, or what you need, but because you, the caretaker, think you should ‘stay strong’ for your partner you remain silent but remaining silent can have as much effect on your overall health and well-being as on your spouse.

Three women, originally from Lebanon County, Pennsylvania, Maureen A. Ruhl (Renovo, PA), Deb Yeagley, and Dianne Snavely came together to share their stories in a new book, “Life After a Stroke: Real Women, Real Stories.” Each woman details how their life has changed since they became a caretaker for their husbands following a stroke.

Each story is an up-close and personal look into the life of three strong women, who provide daily care and difficult tasks to care for the men they love. The days are long and can be challenging, but the reward of caring for someone you love is greater.

The book also provides vital resources to help assist in your stroke recovery journey.

Life After a Stroke: Real Women, Real Stories is sold exclusively at Lulu.com.