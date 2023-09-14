Albanian writer Ismail Kadare Request to Swedish Academy Nobel Committee

The Albanian-American Academy of Sciences and Arts in New York, on 25th July, 2023 adopted a request to propose Albanian writer Ismail Kadare, to the Swedish Academy’s Nobel Committee. The letter is addressed to Mr. Malm and Esteemed Committee Members.

Ismail Kadare

We respectfully request the Swedish Academy’s Nobel Committee to reactivate Ismail Kadare’s nomination dossier for the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2023, as the famous Albanian writer has long been nominated and has been recognized with the International Booker Prize and the Neustadt International Prize for Literature. We respectfully resubmit Ismail Kadare for the Nobel Prize in Literature.

There’s no doubt that awarding the Nobel Prize for the Literature to the distinguished Albanian writer Ismail Kadare would fulfill the high goals of the Swedish Academy Nobel Committee as his ideo-artistic value in Literature is completely in the spirit and criteria of the award. He is Albania’s most respected author and has been nominated 15 times.

Kadare’s works in literature have been published in more than 100 foreign languages (since his General of the Dead Army in 1960). His work has impacted generations across most international borders.

Therefore, based on the high literary value of Kadare’s works of Literature, we are seeking to reactivate the nomination of Ismail Kadare for the Nobel Prize for this coming year (2023).

Nobel Committee

We hope that the Swedish Academy’s Nobel Committee will take into account our official request because we believe that the Albanian writer deserves the recognition as one of the great storytellers relevant to our times as he wrote under the threats of dictatorship defied the censors and threats and found in parables and myths the language to address the human experience.

His countrymen, readers and fans around the world are waiting for the announcement of Kadare as the Nobel Prize laureate by the Swedish Academy in Stockholm. We add our official voice to the nominations already made regarding honoring Kadare during his lifetime.

Thank you for your understanding and consideration.

Prof. Dr. Skënder Kodra is President of the Albanian-American Academy of Sciences and Arts in New York.