Are You Ready for Immortality? 4 Score and 20 Isn’t Enough

One top Google technologist says he expects medical science combined with AI will make humans immortal by the end of THIS decade.

Ray Kurzweil is a well-known futurist who has made many predictions about technology.

Immortality

One of his most famous predictions is that humans will achieve “immortality” by the year 2030.

Kurzweil believes that this will be possible through the use of artificial intelligence and nanotechnology. He believes that we will eventually be able to create machines smarter than humans and that these machines will be able to repair and even regenerate our bodies.

Kurzweil’s predictions have been met with both skepticism and excitement. Some people believe he is simply dreaming, while others believe he is actually on to something. Only time will tell if Kurzweil’s predictions will come true.

(NOTE: If you think you have heard his name before and are wondering, yes, Ray Kurzweil is the same person who developed the Kurzweil 250 music synthesizer and the Kurzweil 1000 speech recognition system. He is a prolific inventor and futurist, and his work has had a significant impact on the development of artificial intelligence, music, and the human/computer interface.)

AI ideas, just how crazy is he?

Kurzweil believes that the first step towards immortality will be the development of artificial intelligence (AI) that is capable of surpassing human intelligence. This AI will then be able to help us to cure diseases, repair damaged tissue, and even reverse the aging process. Kurzweil believes this will happen by the year 2030.

Once we have achieved immortality, Kurzweil believes we will be able to explore the universe and experience all it has to offer. We will be able to learn and grow at an unprecedented rate, and we will be able to create new and unique things. Kurzweil believes that this is the destiny of humanity and that it is something we should all strive for.

However, not everyone agrees with Kurzweil’s vision of the future. Some people believe the development of AI is a threat to humanity and that it could lead to our extinction. Others believe immortality is not something we should strive for and that it would be better to accept our mortality and live our lives to the fullest.

It sounds crazy, but here is some evidence to suggest that Kurzweil’s predictions, which are based on developments in artificial intelligence, may not be as far-fetched as they seem at first glance.

In 2017, a team of scientists at the University of California, Berkeley, created a computer program that was able to generate new music indistinguishable from human-composed pieces.

This accomplishment suggests it is possible for machines to create things that are indistinguishable from human creations.

Another example is the development of artificial intelligence (AI) which can learn and adapt independently.

In 2016, a company called DeepMind created an AI called AlphaGo that was able to beat a professional human Go player for the first time. Go is a complex game that has been played for centuries, and it was thought to be too difficult for a computer to master. However, AlphaGo was able to learn the game and improve its own play over time.

(NOTE: there have been basic GO programs for PC platforms and probably for Apple or Macs. There is even a basic GO app on my Kindle, but unlike chess programs, GO programs have never come close to beating even mediocre human players until very recently. The game is deceptively simple, just moving one “stone” at a time onto a rectangular board. There is also a GO programming language for enterprise applications, similar in some ways to C# but unrelated to the board game.)

Along with better-known chatbots, these examples suggest that machines can become increasingly intelligent and capable. If this trend continues, we will eventually reach a point where machines are more intelligent than humans.

At that point, we may be able to use these machines to repair and even regenerate our bodies, which would essentially give us immortality.

(Note, see https://newsblaze.com/business/technology/turing-test-ai-threat_190596/ )

Of course, there are also many challenges that need to be overcome before we can achieve immortality.

One challenge is the issue of consciousness

If we are to achieve immortality, we need to figure out how to transfer our consciousness into a machine.

This is a complex problem that has no easy solution.

(It was also a major preoccupation of Sheldon in The Big Bang TV show.)

Another challenge is the issue of ethics

If we are to create machines smarter than humans, we need to make sure they are aligned with our values and goals. We don’t want to create machines that are hostile to humans or could take over the world.

Despite the challenges, Kurzweil believes we will eventually overcome them and achieve immortality. He believes this is the next step in human evolution and that it is something we should strive for.

In his book The Singularity is Near, Kurzweil argues that we are living in the “second half of the technological singularity.” The singularity is a hypothetical moment in time when technological progress accelerates beyond our ability to comprehend or control it.

Kurzweil believes we will reach the singularity sometime in the next few decades and it will usher in a new era of human progress.

Only time will tell if Kurzweil’s predictions come true. However, his predictions are based on a solid understanding of technology and its potential. If we continue to make progress in the field of artificial intelligence, we may achieve immortality in the not-too-distant future.