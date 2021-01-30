The Creator Gifted Humankind with Its Own Protective Mask

One small store in Los Angeles, California, has concerns for the wellness of the population at large.

Star Juice is about realizing for oneself that ‘back to basics’ is not just a cliché. Learning about yourself is very helpful when you seek wellness. Especially nowadays when the world is struggling with the coronavirus illness.

This is exactly what Isaac, the proprietor of Star Juice, did before he opened his store that is not just about gulping juices made from nature’s best. He found out his origin base and he dug into learning about himself.

Before Entering the Orbit of Faith

Isaac was a secular person with respect for tradition; a sports person. He played professional basketball for a few years. He then got involved in several businesses. His approach was to hang out with people who had a distinct life purpose.

When Isaac began asking questions, such as how to combine sports and spiritualism, he first had to have answers to what was untangling and forming in his life.

At that time the COVID-19 appeared from China and developed into a pandemic, a phenomenon most of the earth’s population have never experienced.

And around that time, Kobe Bryant the star basketballer, lost his life in a helicopter crash.

Life received a poke. It was a humbling moment. After this unsettling event, the question that Isaac was seeking an answer for evolved into “how to combine sports, health and spiritualism.”

Isaac looked around and said, God has plans. He realized that health is most precious but so very vulnerable. Health is a predominant factor for mankind. The government response to the pandemic brought about fear and anxiety to the entire population and the panic of life cut short. The community was suffering. The approach that if you put someone at risk to contract the virus you will be seen as a murderer became prevalent.

The choice was to either simply accept the sudden changes in lifestyle or fight against it.

Isaac looked around and realized that there was a movement toward “going back to the roots,” in the sports medicine and the fitness and nutrition worlds. To acquire more knowledge he embarked on obtaining NASM (National Academy of Sports Medicine) certification.

Isaac dug into the wisdom of the medieval Sephardic Jewish Rabbi, a physician and philosopher, Maimonides (Moses ben Maimon), also referred to by the acronym Rambam, who became one of the most prolific and influential scholars of the Middle Ages.

God indeed has plans and Isaac saw that what was happening around him was simply life aspects falling into place.

Star Juice, a Healing Center

In July 2020, four months into the COVID-19 pandemic, Star Juice opened its doors. Before the authorities began to order restaurant lockdowns Start Juice, with its pristine backyard, became a cheerful center that offered healthy nutrition options.

After lockdowns began at home, Star Juice was an escape venue from lockdown; i.e. classes on the benefit of nature’s best ingredients versus processed foods, activities for parents and kids, all in a relaxed and caring community atmosphere along with energizing background music.

That all temporarily ended when restaurants were ordered to eliminate all gatherings; food take out and nothing else. Star Juice, which turned out to be a community cente, felt the downturn. The humming place became almost soundless.

Star Juice Health Code

Isaac kept on searching and digging into the books of wisdom. The more he read and searched the more he came to one conclusion that preventative care makes the human body stronger and prevents it from breaking down and getting seriously sick.

A new health concern appeared on the scene with the latest cellular 5G technology that requires cell antennas every 100 to 200 meters, thus exposing people to millimeter wave radiation. This poses unique challenges for measuring exposure.

The millimeter waves are mostly absorbed within a few millimeters of human skin and in the surface layers of the cornea. Short-term exposure can have adverse physiological effects in the immune system, the peripheral nervous system, and the cardiovascular system.

Research suggests that long-term exposure may pose health risks to the skin (e.g., melanoma), the eyes (e.g., ocular melanoma) and the testes (e.g., sterility)

The human body is a marvel and naturally it has its own immune system. In order for this immune system to function as best as possible under many health challenges, a person has to feed it with the properties that strengthen its functioning.

One of the best sources for the human immune system to rely on each day is a glass full of the best natural vitamins and mineral extracts. That is what Star Juice offers.

That is because nature is the best agent to stand against viruses and bacteria. A person needs to help their body to defend itself and not to allow it to get to the point of needing medicine.

There are four principles to the Star Juice code: quantity – the amount one eats, quality – the type of food one eats, exercise, and monitoring waste management.

Since the human body is made of 70% water, liquidized fruits and vegetables penetrate fast into the body’s cell and infuse the immune system with strength. Isaac came up with the wellness fresh pressed juice shot, packed with a concentration of minerals and vitamins.

One other ingredient Star Juice uses in abundance is honey, containing hydrogen peroxide, which may account for some of its antibacterial properties. Honey is one the oldest known antibiotics, tracing back to ancient times, that inhibits the growth of or destroys bad microorganisms. We know the ancient Egyptians frequently used honey as a natural antibiotic and skin protectant.

Star Juice is a modest store that offers health benefit to a society that at present is sick with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Isaac, who went through a transformation from a secular, but traditional Jew to a religious Jew, believes in the Creator of the universe. That Creator gave human beings ingenuity and freewill encapsulated in the body’s mechanism.

Isaac believes that with the help of the Creator and humanity’s freewill, COVID-19 will eventually make room for the lifestyle humanity has been familiar with, and Star Juice will again become a place where health and togetherness meet.