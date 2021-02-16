5 Measures To Safely Return To The Workplace During COVID-19

During the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, business owners can take several proactive measures to return to the workplace safely. Helping teams safely and confidently return to the office during COVID-19 is no easy task. Of course, the pandemic has created several new challenges for small business owners. However, it is absolutely fundamental to the safe and stability of employees, as well as the company as a whole.

By following the proper steps and local regulations, managers can create a safe work environment, establish a reliable support system, and adjust to a new normal. To get started, read on to learn about how to safely return to the workplace during COVID-19.

Conduct A Preliminary Building Check

Before resuming in-person business operations, conduct a preliminary inspection of the commercial building to ensure it is ready for occupancy. First, ensure that the office’s heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems are operating properly.

The maintenance team can ensure that there will be sufficient air circulation throughout the facilities. To increase this even further, try to open up some windows, doors, and use fans wherever possible. At the same time, take a brief assessment of the building’s life safety and mechanical systems.

In many cases, commercial buildings experience mold growth, issues with rodents, or stagnant water systems as a result of prolonged shutdowns. Certainly, conducting regular inspections for sanitization and safety is key to reopen the workplace.

Prepare A Workplace Safety Policy

Next, company leaders should brainstorm, draft, and revise a workplace safety policy for COVID-19. Within the safety guidelines, include procedures for wearing a mask, social distancing, and hand washing. At the same time, document protocols for health monitoring and stay-at-home-orders. If there are still concerns about safety in the office, highlight additional responsibilities regarding avoiding shared objects, cleaning frequently touched surfaces, and providing face coverings.

At the same time, you may want to include a contingency about the COVID-19 needed medication when it becomes available. Once all of these obligations are compiled into an organized blueprint, it should be formally sent to all members of the team to be signed. If employees wish to return to the office during COVID-19, make reviewing, understanding, and signing off on this statement policy be mandatory. Writing a COVID-19 workplace safety policy is key to safely return to the office.

Set Up Contactless Software Tools

On top of clear guidelines, set up some contactless workplace tools. In order to safely return to the workplace, managers will likely need to use some advanced tools to support employee wellness and productivity. For example, Deputy’s contactless employee time clock helps record time on shift and prepare rapid, accurate payroll.

To support the wellness of company personnel, these tools allow employees to start shifts with touch-free facial recognition software. Simultaneously, they empower managers to make certain staff members are symptom-free prior to the start of work.

Reorganize The Office Layout

At this point, managers can reorganize the office layout in accordance with COVID-19 safety standards. Get started by rearranging desks and workstations to ensure at least six feet of space. In areas where this is not possible, try to divide employees with plexiglass barriers.

Then, set up designated areas to serve as sanitization stations. Most importantly, these should be located near entrances, restrooms, and exits. At the same time, reserve an office location for daily temperature checks. This should be located as close to the entrance as possible, or even outside, to slow the spread of COVID-19. Absolutely, reorganizing the company’s office layout is a key step to return to the workplace during the Coronavirus.

Create A Routine Cleaning Strategy

Once the office is reorganized for better operation and safety, create a routine workplace cleaning strategy. Draft a regular sanitization regimen that prioritizes common areas, improves air quality, and provides a deep clean of the entire office. Most importantly, key managers will want to address high-volume staff hubs, conference rooms, or lobbies. To ensure that this is done frequently and professionally, some businesses hire a third-party cleaning company. This way, the office is regularly clean and sanitary for the entire company.

As the COVID-19 pandemic timeline continues, take several important steps to create a healthy and safe workplace throughout the office. First off, conduct a brief preliminary check for sanitation, health standards, and operational readiness. Next, prepare a formal workplace safety policy. Next, set up and install some advanced contactless workplace software tools. At this point, reorganize the office layout in accordance with the new standards. After reorganizing the office, create a routine, frequent cleaning strategy. Follow the points highlighted above to learn how to safely return to the workplace during COVID-19.