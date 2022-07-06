Rental Costs On The Rise

It’s no surprise to many individuals looking to rent a new place that rental costs have gone up in most cities. This fact is making news everywhere as it’s impacting the lives and choices of many Americans. For those able to rent out properties right now, the situation is excellent, but for those looking to find a new place, it’s more complicated.

Let’s look at some of the current rental rates statistics in the country and what these changes could mean now and in the near future.

Statistics On Rising Rental Costs

According to Forbes, a lack of supply to meet demand is part of the reason behind the spike in rental costs. This is a problem for many Americans who need to rent out a home or apartment. According to a report, the median rental price in the country is $1,849. Compared to the median costs in 2019, this is a 26.6% increase.

Part of the concern with this swift change is that many people’s wages and salaries haven’t increased enough to keep up. While rent may be more affordable in more rural areas, there often aren’t as many jobs in these places.

Large cities have been hit especially hard. A Bloomberg article explains that the median rent in New York City is now up to $2,750. This means that individuals and families must make around 110k each year to reasonably afford an apartment without spending more than 30% of their income.

Potential Upsides Of High Rental Costs

Higher rent and housing costs make it harder for many people to find an affordable place to live, and this is a big problem that shouldn’t be ignored. But, there are some benefits for people who are looking to sell their home or property, as they are likely to make a lot more money than they would have otherwise. People who sell while the market is hot will still need to ensure that they plan to move somewhere cheaper or downsize. Because there is a risk they will take those profits and use them to buy a new property that could take a hit in value in the coming months and years.

For individuals or families with property to rent out, this is another option that could generate income. People with these resources and assets are lucky enough to see some financial gains at this time, so it’s wise to save money from these investments while it’s a seller’s market.

To ensure success while renting out a property during this unique time period, people may want to work with experts in the property management field. You will want to capitalize on any equity or savings now.

Relief May Be Coming

According to the same Forbes article, many Americans are struggling to make ends meet because inflation is also a concern. Rising gas prices have also created higher prices for groceries, transportation, and many other goods and services. This combination is hitting the average worker significantly, but it does look like there could be a lull in the coming months.

While it’s impossible to completely predict what the housing market, inflation rates, wages, and gas prices will look like at the end of the year, it doesn’t appear that the high housing market is sustainable due to the lack of incomes to support the surge.

With this in mind, there is hope that things will even out to a fairer playing field where people looking to rent or own homes can afford to do so and those who own properties can still see profits, too.