Elite Connections: Free Valentines Day Meet Up for Singles

Elite Connections, a premier matchmaking service based in Los Angeles, is proud to celebrate its 30th anniversary this year. Founded in 1994 by entrepreneur Sherri Murphy, Elite Connections has spent the past three decades facilitating meaningful connections and happy marriages for singles across Southern California and beyond.

To commemorate reaching this milestone anniversary, Elite Connections will host an exclusive invite-only, free zoom meeting for top clients and singles on Valentines Day, this February 14, 2024. The casual attire zoom event will bring together Elite Connections staff, and VIP guest singles for a free introduction to the company, online singles meeting, informal Q&A with the company, and to celebrate the company’s achievements.

“When I first started Elite Connections back in 1994, my goal was to create a personalized, boutique matchmaking service that would help discerning singles find real relationship success,” said Sherri Murphy, President and Founder of Elite Connections. “Thirty years later, thanks to our proven matchmaking approach and incredibly talented team, we’ve helped facilitate thousands of meaningful connections and marriages for singles across LA. I feel so proud of what we’ve accomplished.”

Murphy founded Elite Connections in 1994 after finding her husband through a dating agency. Realizing her own skills could also be applied to matchmaking, Murphy leveraged her business expertise and network to launch Elite Connections as one of the first upscale matchmaking firms in Los Angeles.

Over the past three decades, Elite Connections has evolved into one of the most reputable matchmaking companies in Southern California. Their hands-on approach includes vetting every potential client, conducting in-depth interviews to understand relationship goals and preferences, personally selecting and screening potential matches, and providing ongoing date coaching and support. This tailored, concierge-style matchmaking process has enabled thousands of Elite Connections clients to successfully meet relationship-minded singles who truly suit their needs and preferences for love.

In the 2000s, Murphy was also joined in the business by her daughter Tammi Pickle, who serves as the company’s Vice President. Pickle brought a millennial perspective to Elite Connections’ matchmaking process, helping modernize their systems and approach to better cater to today’s singles.

Beyond matchmaking services, Elite Connections also offers elite networking events, upscale singles mixers, and a members-only meet ups. However, customized matchmaking guided by their expert team remains the company’s most popular offering.

“We get to know each of our clients so well that our team essentially becomes like trusted friends, going through their dating journeys together,” said Pickle. “Being able to facilitate real relationships, engagements, marriages, and families over the past 30 years has been incredibly rewarding. We’re so grateful to have helped connect so many amazing couples and supported them in finding their happily ever after.”

Today, Elite Connections continues to be recognized as one of the most successful matchmaking firms in Los Angeles and prides itself on scouted recruitment, custom tailoring of services, high value personal consultations and guidance from seasoned experts.

“Our 30th anniversary is a true milestone for our company,” said Murphy. “We can’t wait to celebrate with our extended Elite Connections family and look forward to helping singles across LA find love for the next 30 years – and beyond!”

Elite Connections is a boutique matchmaking service based in Los Angeles, founded in 1994 by Sherri Murphy. Their team of expert matchmakers provides highly personalized services to escort their clients through the entire dating process, from match selection to date coaching. The team caters specifically to commitment-minded singles seeking long-term relationships. To learn more about their matchmaking and dating coaching services, visit www.eliteconnections.com.

