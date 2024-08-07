What to Know About Key Criminal Law Reforms in Canada for 2024

Canadian criminal law is extremely complex, characterized by evolving case law, intricate statutes, and regular legislative amendments. The Criminal Code in Canada governs various offenses, making it difficult to handle everything without updating one’s knowledge.

Staying informed about legal amendments is vital, and Canadian criminal law is undergoing shifts in 2024. This is why hiring a professional has become more important than ever.

Criminal Law Reforms and the Need to Hire a Professional

Only a professional considers recent amendments when handling a case. For instance, if someone needs a professional criminal defense lawyer, they can consult with a professional at Liberty Law. Their lawyers have decades of experience and understand the importance of keeping abreast of all the latest changes in the legal system.

Liberty Law can assist with various criminal charges, including sexual offenses, murder, impaired driving (DUI), drug charges, domestic violence, and property offenses. They can also help clients learn more about recent reforms in criminal law, such as:

: There have been various changes to sentencing laws, specifically altering how mandatory minimum sentences were used in the past. The changes have also affected the availability of conditional sentences in some cases. Judges can now use their discretion to bypass mandatory minimum sentences. However, conditional sentences have become more accessible for some crimes, excluding those involving maximum sentences of 14 years. New criminal offenses and defenses: Recent changes have introduced new criminal offenses, such as the non-consensual distribution of intimate images causing harm through new technologies. Similarly, there are updates regarding the use of extreme intoxication as a defense in criminal cases. While the severity of impairment is still considered when a crime is committed, recent updates also highlight the need to consider public safety and the rights of victims in such cases.

Endnote

Developing an understanding of the legal system in Canada and the latest reforms in criminal law is vital. The recent changes in sentencing laws, bail reform, and the introduction of new criminal offenses can lead to legal trouble, even for those who believe they have done nothing wrong. Whether one wants to learn more about these changes to stay safe or is already dealing with a court case due to these amendments, it is crucial to connect with a professional criminal defense lawyer to proceed with confidence.