New Washington State Laws Coming in 2024

Most states in the US have new laws slated for 2024. In the Pacific Northwest, Washington state is set to introduce a series of new state laws that will bring changes in various areas. From increased minimum wages to stricter regulations on street racing, these laws reflect the state’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the quality of life for its residents and ensuring public safety.

Enhanced Minimum Wage Standards

Washington State is taking a bold step in supporting its workforce by increasing the minimum wage to $16.28 per hour, the highest in the nation. This move not only benefits workers in Seattle, SeaTac, and Tukwila, where the minimum wage will soar even higher, but also sets a precedent for economic growth and worker support across the country.

Expansion of Paid Sick Leave for Construction Workers

Washington State is updating its paid sick leave policy to include construction workers, addressing a long-standing gap in worker benefits. Given the nature of their work, construction workers often work for multiple employers in a short period, making it difficult to qualify for sick leave under traditional rules. Senate Bill 5111 addresses this by allowing construction workers to accrue one hour of paid sick leave for every 40 hours worked, regardless of employer changes. This law ensures that these workers are compensated for unused sick leave if they leave or are terminated from their job, marking a significant improvement in labor rights for the construction sector.

Restriction on Employer Marijuana Testing

With the enactment of Senate Bill 5132 (SB 5132), Washington State employers are adjusting to new regulations in marijuana testing, effective January 1, 2024. This law, evolving from the state’s 2012 legalization of recreational marijuana, limits employment drug tests to avoid discrimination based on nonpsychoactive cannabis metabolites, which can be detected long after use and have no bearing on job performance. While SB 5132 doesn’t prohibit all forms of marijuana testing, it emphasizes the need for fair treatment of employees, equating cannabis use with alcohol consumption.

Employers can still conduct tests for recent cannabis use, particularly in safety-sensitive positions or post-accident scenarios, using methods like oral fluid testing that detect psychoactive metabolites. The law exempts certain roles, such as those in law enforcement and federal security, from its provisions. To comply, employers must revise their drug testing policies, focusing on safety while respecting individual rights, and ensure clear communication with employees about these changes. This approac

Firearm Purchase Waiting Period

Enhancing gun safety, Washington will enforce a 10-day waiting period for all firearm purchases with House Bill 1143. This law aims to promote responsible gun ownership and prevent impulsive or potentially harmful acquisitions of firearms.

Tackling Street Racing (Sentate Bill 5606)

The new street racing law (Senate Bill 5606) in Washington broadens the definition of illegal racing and introduces tougher penalties. This law gains significance in light of tragic incidents, such as the recent news about the family hurt in a street racing crash on I-5 in Tacoma, highlighting the urgent need for such measures.

Additional Legislative Changes

Washington is also introducing other important laws, including the formation of hospital staffing committees, streamlined processes for commercial driver’s license renewals, strengthening of the Voting Rights Act, and new regulations in the pet insurance market.

As Washington State embraces these new laws, the role of legal professionals becomes increasingly crucial. For example, in cases related to the new street racing law, expertise from Washington personal injury lawyers, such as the team at Russell and Hill, PLLC, is essential. They provide the necessary legal guidance and support to navigate these changes effectively, ensuring that the rights and interests of Washingtonians are well-protected.