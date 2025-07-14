New Study Reveals States with Narrowest Gender Gaps in Traffic Fatalities

Dallas, TX – July 2025 A groundbreaking study from The Texas Law Dog, a respected personal injury law firm, is raising awareness about gender disparities in vehicle crash fatalities across the United States. By analyzing nationwide data from 2018 through 2022, the firm has identified the ten states where women’s car fatality rates most closely mirror those of men.

The analysis dives deep into crash statistics by sex, using figures from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System. By pairing this with licensing data from the Federal Highway Administration, The Texas Law Dog researchers calculated average annual fatalities per 100,000 licensed drivers and ranked the states according to their male-to-female fatality ratios.

Alaska tops the list as the state with the narrowest gender gap in fatality rates. Over the five-year period, the state showed a ratio of 2.79, meaning men were just under three times more likely than women to be involved in fatal crashes. Alaska’s annual average showed 11.80 male fatalities and 4.23 female fatalities per 100,000 licensed drivers.

Idaho follows closely in second place with a ratio of 2.93. In Idaho, male drivers averaged 19.08 fatalities while female drivers averaged 6.52 per 100,000 licensed drivers annually. The data reveals a relatively tight gap compared to other states.

New Hampshire ranks third with a ratio of 2.97, having reported 11.45 male and 3.85 female driver fatalities annually per 100,000 licensed drivers. These figures suggest that while the disparity persists, women in these top-ranking states are statistically closer to men in terms of fatal crash rates.

Rounding out the top five are Oklahoma and Montana, with ratios of 3.00 and 3.06 respectively. In Oklahoma, the average fatality rates are notably high, but the gender gap remains moderate with 27.95 male fatalities versus 9.31 female fatalities per 100,000 drivers. Montana’s data shows male fatalities at 26.25 and female fatalities at 8.58.

States ranked sixth through tenth include Mississippi, Delaware, Kansas, Nebraska, and Alabama. These states exhibit male-to-female fatality ratios ranging from 3.12 to 3.21. Mississippi presents one of the highest overall fatality rates in the top ten, with male drivers experiencing 36.14 deaths per 100,000 and female drivers 11.59. Alabama, which sits tenth on the list, had male fatality rates of 25.68 compared to 7.99 for female drivers.

Despite these relatively narrow gaps, the data consistently confirms that men are still significantly more likely to be involved in deadly car crashes. Even in Alaska, where the difference is smallest, male drivers are nearly three times as likely as female drivers to die in a fatal crash.

The Texas Law Dog’s research also highlights where disparities are most pronounced. Texas, the firm’s home base, ranks 30th overall. Male drivers in Texas averaged 21.70 fatalities per 100,000 licensed drivers annually, while female drivers averaged just 6.00. The ratio of 3.62 underscores how gender disparities in crash fatalities remain a major concern, even in states with strong road safety initiatives.

According to The Texas Law Dog’s analysis, understanding gender-based trends in traffic deaths can help shape more effective public safety campaigns. Risk exposure, seatbelt use, and driving behavior are all factors that may contribute to these differences, and the study urges policymakers to take these nuances seriously when designing intervention strategies.

The research not only sheds light on overlooked aspects of road safety but also encourages deeper conversations about accountability and education. By isolating gender-based data across states and identifying regions with the smallest gaps, this study helps pinpoint where improvements are occurring and where more targeted action may be needed.

For The Texas Law Dog, this effort reflects a broader commitment to public advocacy beyond the courtroom. Their deep familiarity with vehicle accident litigation equips them with unique insight into how trends manifest not just statistically but in real-world consequences for families and communities.

This press release amplifies their findings as more than numbers. It urges stakeholders and the public alike to rethink how gender roles, driving patterns, and legal protections intersect. In the pursuit of safer roads, narrowing the gender gap in fatality rates is one step toward a more informed and equitable response.