Decision On Motion To Dismiss Granted To Judge Napolitano

The lawsuit against Judge Andrew P. Napolitano and others alleging workplace harassment has officially been dismissed.

New York State Supreme Court Justice Barbara Jaffe dismissed the complaint against the Judge as a matter of law. The ruling can be found here.

Media outlets previously reported that this case triggered his departure from Fox News last year after 24 years of daily on-air commentary.

Judge Napolitano is a radio and television commentator and syndicated columnist. At Fox News, he was the senior judicial analyst from 1997 to 2021. Prior to that, he served as a New Jersey Superior Court judge from 1987 to 1995. He was a visiting professor of law at Delaware, Seton Hall, and Brooklyn law schools.

Napolitano has written nine books on the U.S. Constitution, two of those were NY Times best sellers.