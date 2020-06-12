New Survey Shows 47% Increase In Productivity: How To Maximize Productivity At Home

The COVID-19 Pandemic has changed everything for humans from daily routine chores to work-life, everything has a new way of operating now. While many suffer from anxiety and fears associated with COVID-19, some businesses have found a way to function even more efficiently. Work from home is the only approach that has helped businesses to operate even in the face of crisis.

While many argue that work from home decreases the productivity of employees, surveys have found out that productivity can be increased while working from home as well. People who work from home actually enjoy it, and thus productivity is increased as well.

77% of people working from home report higher productivity. Work from home is a solution for all businesses in order to survive, and giant companies like Google, Facebook etc have already released statements that their employees will work from home this entire year.

Some actually do struggle with getting productive at home because there are so many distractions, and sometimes even just the laziness can come over. But there are very simple solutions for that. Being productive at work from home is actually pretty simple, just follow some of the guidelines suggested by researchers.

1- Get Comfortable

It is very important to do so because being comfortable is step one of productivity. Office workers have often complained about backache because of their uncomfortable sitting posture for most hours of the day. At home, there is a flexibility to put comfort first, and that is all that is needed to get started.

The fact is, if the body isn’t comfortable, and if there’s something bothering it, the brain won’t work properly either. Ergonomic specialists say there should be a comfortable chair to sit in where it’s easy to work, and there’s no pressure or load on the body. In addition to this, it’s impossible to sit in one place for 9 hours and then end up just fine with no body aches.

The body needs movement every now and then, which is why taking a break is essential. For example, set small goals for each day. Once a task is completed, go out for a walk or take a small nap (depending on what the body is asking for).

2- Get Rid Of Distractions

The brain functions best when there are no distractions around. Clearing the mind and putting it to work is important to achieve the daily objectives. What affects productivity at home is the basic concentration level. In this situation, an employee is supposed to find a specific spot in the house and dedicate it to just work. In a nutshell, there should be some sort of space in the house that serves as a home office. It should be far away from any distraction that can have a negative impact on concentration levels.

3- Interact With Colleagues

Don’t change the office routine, especially when it comes to interacting with people like colleagues. Believe it or not, this really does help in relieving stress, and a little change of mind is good.

This is where communication and interaction play a role. Just schedule meetings with colleagues or talk to a friend from work on the internet. It can be anything, a message, or a video call! If it’s a leader, they should set up times for interaction, and reach out to employees via text messages or calls.

Final Words

With these three basic tips, there should be a noticeable change in productivity levels and daily outcomes when working from home. Since working from home is a big part of the way to survive these difficult times, it is best to put the same effort into working from home.

At the end of the day, be thankful for having a job and put in the best work so that people who are striving to keep the jobs alive find more reasons to do so. Looking at the bright side, working from home helps to be with the family, cutting out the commute, and keeping the job at the same time. Never heard of a better deal than this.