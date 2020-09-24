Wall Street Struggling To Keep Up With Chinese Rivals

There have been a lot of shifts that have taken place in the global economy recently and one of the major shifts has been the growth of the Chinese economy. Ever since China modernized, the economy has been growing by leaps and bounds.

With the tech advances that have taken place in this country, it was only a matter of time before the sheer number of people living in China boosted their economy to the top of the list. Now that this is happening, it appears that Wall Street is struggling to keep up.

Right now, mutual funds and other funds that have been backed by international firms were able to raise $470 billion from retail investors through August of 2020. While this sounds like a lot of money, it is less than half of the amount of money raised by their Chinese Rivals.

Of the 10 biggest funds that were raised this year, only two were backed by foreign companies. As a result, foreign companies are having to grapple with the reality that their size and global reputation appear to be shrinking when compared to Chinese companies. Chinese funds are among the most valuable in the world, leading to a shift in how people approach their investments. Saxo Bank has been growing by leaps and bounds, helping people navigate the shifts in the international markets using their mutual funds.

To present all sides of this issue, it is important to note that China only recently began allowing foreign companies to take a majority or full stake in their local mutual fund operations. This came about as China worked to open up its economy to the full breadth and depth of the global financial industry. Furthermore, many of the foreign-backed funds might be operated by Chinese counterparts anyway.

In addition to this point, the COVID-19 pandemic has also escalated tensions that already exist between China and the United States. As a result, the pace at which foreign asset managers are moving has slowed. The tensions have created a feeling of hesitancy among numerous financial managers who are unwilling to assume the risk of trying to invest in this environment. Stability is one of the key challenges that numerous foreign joint ventures face when it comes to international funds.

It will be interesting to see where the global financial world goes from here. The reality is that Wall Street is clearly struggling to keep up with its Chinese counterparts. The financial leaders on Wall Street have a lot of work to do if they would like to catch up to the pace of China’s growth.