ourcryptominer
Ourcryptominer
Finance
2 min.Read

OurCryptoMiner Launches XRP-Powered Bitcoin Mining Model

Anne Lawson
By Anne Lawson

In the cryptocurrency boom, Bitcoin has long been viewed as “digital gold,” while Ripple’s XRP has become known for its efficiency in cross-border payments. In 2025, a new model is combining the two: using XRP to power Bitcoin mining contracts.

OurCryptoMiner says its platform allows users to participate in Bitcoin mining without purchasing equipment or paying energy costs. By depositing XRP, participants gain access to hashrate contracts, with profits settled daily. The company describes the approach as “holding is mining,” giving users exposure to both BTC and XRP.

Platform Features

According to OurCryptoMiner, new users can test the system with a small bonus trial. Mining profits are distributed automatically each day and credited to user accounts. The platform supports deposits and withdrawals in multiple cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, BNB, USDT, and SOL.

The company says its operations are backed by security protections such as Cloudflare and EV SSL certificates, with additional insurance cover in place. It also runs an affiliate program that pays referral commissions.

Mining Contracts

OurCryptoMiner offers a range of contract options to suit different budgets. Examples include short trial plans starting around $100 and larger-scale options using hardware such as Antminer KA3 or the S21 XP Hyd. Contract durations range from two days to more than a month, with daily profits available for withdrawal once minimum thresholds are met.

Security and Sustainability

The company promotes its use of renewable energy in its mining farms, claiming carbon-neutral operations. It says this reduces environmental impact while supporting long-term investor confidence in sustainable mining.

In the mining industry, security and trust are paramount. OurCryptoMiner prioritizes user interests, upholding transparency and compliance to ensure funds are secure and protected. The mining farms utilize clean energy, achieving carbon neutrality for cloud mining. This not only reduces environmental impact but also creates long-term returns for investors. OurCryptoMiner says renewable energy drives wealth growth, ensuring every investment balances opportunity and responsibility.

Mobile Access

OurCryptoMiner has also released a mobile application to allow users to track mining performance, manage contracts, and withdraw earnings in real time. The app is part of what the company calls its “intelligent upgrade,” designed to turn mining into a more transparent and manageable process for participants.

It builds a value network that provides comprehensive services from single mining to digital asset management. This technology-driven model transforms the passive nature of traditional cloud mining into active value creation. The optimized mobile app supports real-time profit viewing, allowing users to stay informed of mining activity and easily manage their earnings. This provides users with a more efficient and controllable path to wealth growth.

ourcryptominer facility
ourcryptominer facility

For more information, visit the official website: https://ourcryptominer.com

