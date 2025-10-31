Hi Auto Appoints Crystal Deaderick to Lead Sales and Accelerate AI Growth in Quick-Service Restaurants

When global quick-service restaurant (QSR) technology leader Hi Auto announced the appointment of Crystal Deaderick as Head of Sales on October 27, 2025, it marked an important milestone in the company’s expansion. The move reflects Hi Auto’s growing influence in the QSR industry and its focus on scaling AI-powered order-taking solutions for large brands and franchise operators.

Deaderick brings more than 20 years of combined experience in restaurants and restaurant technology, including over a decade selling digital solutions to top QSR brands. In her new position, she will lead the company’s customer acquisition and revenue growth strategy as Hi Auto continues to expand its global footprint.

Crystal Deaderick Brings Deep Restaurant and Tech Industry Experience

Crystal Deaderick began her career in the restaurant industry at just 14 years old, working her way through college and early adulthood in a variety of food service roles. This hands-on experience provides her with a deep understanding of how restaurants operate and the challenges that staff face daily.

She later transitioned into technology sales, where she held senior positions at Dragonfruit AI, Qu POS, and Revel Systems. Throughout her career, Deaderick consistently exceeded expectations, closing and supporting multi-million-dollar deals. Her ability to bridge the operational realities of restaurants with cutting-edge technology give her a distinct advantage in her new role at Hi Auto.

“I’ve spent my career helping restaurants run smoother, grow faster, and take better care of their teams and guests,” Deaderick said. “Hi Auto’s solution actually delivers on that. It’s easy to implement, it works at scale, and it makes a real difference in the day-to-day flow of the business. I’m proud to be part of something that’s already raising the bar for QSR performance.”

Hi Auto Expands Its AI Drive-Thru Technology Across Global QSR Markets

The appointment of Deaderick comes at a pivotal time for Hi Auto. The company’s AI voice-ordering platform has already achieved impressive results, including over 93 percent order completion and 96 percent accuracy across nearly 1,000 drive-thru locations.

These numbers represent significant progress in a market where consistency and accuracy can determine success. Hi Auto’s technology helps restaurants deliver faster, more reliable service while maintaining centralized control over voice scripts and upsells. The platform also allows for localized adjustments, helping franchise operators adapt to customer preferences without compromising brand standards.

“As we scale to more locations, her leadership will help us reach the right customers faster,” said Roy Baharav, co-founder and CEO of Hi Auto. “Crystal knows how restaurants run, and that makes her an invaluable partner to our customers. She has proven she can win the trust of QSR brands and deliver real value.”

The Growing Impact of Voice AI Technology in Quick-Service Restaurants

Hi Auto’s growth aligns with a larger trend in the QSR industry. According to Restroworks, drive-thrus now account for more than three-quarters of all fast-food sales in the United States. As consumer habits shift toward convenience and speed, restaurants are investing heavily in automation technologies that improve throughput and accuracy.

Hi Auto’s recent Buyer’s Guide identifies performance benchmarks that define success for AI order-taking systems. Vendors must deliver at least 90 percent order completion and 95 percent accuracy to be considered scalable. Hi Auto’s reported 93 percent completion and 96 percent accuracy, exceeding those standards.

With labor shortages and rising operational costs continuing to affect the industry, AI-driven drive-thru systems like Hi Auto’s offer an efficient, dependable solution for enhancing productivity and customer experience.

Hi Auto’s Strategic Path Forward Under Crystal Deaderick’s Leadership

The challenge for Hi Auto and Deaderick will not only be signing new customers but also maintaining consistent performance as the company scales globally. Many AI-powered drive-thru systems have faced difficulties keeping reliability high across hundreds of locations due to variations in menu setups, local conditions, and noise interference.

Deaderick’s operational background may help close the gap between technology and implementation. Her real-world experience enables her to communicate effectively with QSR operators, helping them understand how AI can integrate into their existing workflows while improving order flow and guest satisfaction.

As the industry embraces automation, the role of Hi Auto’s sales leadership becomes more strategic than ever. Deaderick is expected to guide both the company’s revenue growth and its relationships with leading global restaurant chains.

Hi Auto’s decision to bring in a leader who has lived both the restaurant and technology sides of the business demonstrates a commitment to sustainable growth. The company’s technology has already proven effective, and with Crystal Deaderick leading sales, Hi Auto is positioned to strengthen its place as the trusted AI partner for the next generation of quick-service restaurants.