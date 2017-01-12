WASHINGTON – (Newsblaze) A month after Phoenix, Arizona Sheriff Arpaio released the findings of a five year investigation into President Barack Obama’s birth certificate, and two of its forensic experts working independently on two continents, the document was linked by nine points of forgery to the birth certificate of Johanna Ah’nee.

The White House made its first public comments on the issue Wednesday saying that their position on the President’s eligibility was “significant, overwhelming and convincing.” The White House however, provided no forensic evidence that their document was authentic, attempting to spin the discussion of the issue as proof of the Obama administration’s position.

“It’s still hard to put together even now as you think about it. But they made those accusations even though the administration had already released the birth certificate, and even though there was contemporaneous news reporting announcing his birth in Hawaii. So the conspiracy theories were propagated even in the face of significant, overwhelming and convincing evidence. But yet, those conspiracy theories continued. And many of those conspiracy theories were centered on the long-form version of the President’s birth certificate,” stated White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest.

Earnest’s comments came in an exchange with CNN’s Athena Jones about the network’s reporting on the newly released report on Russian hacking in the 2016 election. However, the White House did nothing to answer the five-year investigation conducted by the Maricopa county sheriff’s office, the now outgoing Sheriff Joe Arpaio, into the issue which was released in a news conference on December 15.

Arpaio’s office worked with two experts, Reed Hayes, who was with the President’s law firm Pekins Coie and Forlabs, and an Italian firm that specialized in child pornography cases. Each of the two experts working independently of one another and not knowing one another, both came to the same conclusion that the the April 27, 2011 release of the Obama Birth Certificate matches to the tune of nine points of forgery to the birth certificate of Johanna Ah’nee.

Newsblaze in May 2014 discovered and reported a link between the Obama Long form birth certificate and the birth certificate of Johanna Ah’nee in an affidavit discovered at the US Supreme Court authored Doug Vogt, the head of the Bellevue, Washington based Archive Index systems. Vogt believed Ah’nee was the forger. Arpaio’s office, on the other hand considers her a “lead” in the case.

While the White House totally ignored any discussion of the Arpaio case on Wednesday, Josh Earnest was making an argument that the April 27, 2011 release was opposite the approach that Donald Trump was taking on transparency..

“I point all of this out – this well-trod path of history – to just underscore that the incoming administration has chosen a different approach. They’ve not been transparent. Many of the questions that have been raised have been about potential financial entanglements of the President-elect, his family and his business in Russia. There’s ample evidence that they could marshal to make public to refute those claims – those accusations that they say are baseless, but they’ve refused to do so,” Earnest said.

Just before that, Earnest elaborated on the steps that the administration took to show their transparency on the issue.

“So, when faced with that situation, President Obama made a decision. He dispatched an attorney to fly all the way to Hawaii and go to the state archives and engage in a process of obtaining a document that is rarely made public that is not stored in a way that makes it readily accessible to the public. The President’s legal team engaged in a process that typically takes weeks and months to obtain that document. And once it was obtained, we released it. In this very room. Handed it out, on paper, to all of you, so that all of you could look at that piece of paper and verify for yourself, to be convinced that the charges that were lobbed against the President were false,” Earnest remarked.

The White House’s overtures on this issue may not be enough. After the Arpaio news conference, the chief investigator Mike Zullo speaking on the Blog Talk Radio show “Where’s Obama’s birth certificate“ told an audience that the investigation garnered more information and would be releasing more of it in the next few months.