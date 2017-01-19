Impossible for Trump to Harm America More Than Pulpit Orators, Their Allies, Certain Politicians

Mr. Trump, could I meet and talk with you and / or your staff?

Years of research, commentaries, reports, articles, and blogs have called attention to unbridled harm being done to America because of illicit political-religion activities.

This is demonstrated by the sample links of news stories and reports shown below.

To no avail, I too, repeatedly raise my voice. But I feel certain that things will change if you, Mr. President call attention, as well as address the Behemoth existent within Shell and Anonymous Corporation Faith-Based Fraud that’s destroying tens of thousands of lives and business.

I’m not at all suggesting that your Administration is without awareness of these decades-old appalling matters. It’s just that – especially in light of continually being pointing fingers at you – far too many people in my African American race refuse to recognize and confront the fact that, primarily via religion (genuine or fake), much of social rage, addictions, poverty, violence, crime, and mental distress is sustained by fraud.

This is being furthered through Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and “pass-through” fraud.

I believe that diligent efforts have been made to thwart America’s massive and complex nonprofit fraud problem that, inter alia, unfairly competes with businesses – and even shuts down some businesses.

I believe that consideration of different approaches could prove worthwhile.

While I humbly await your response to my request for a conference, below are samples of what such a talk could entail. Lastly, since it would be imprudent to publish my contact information via the Internet, I can be researched and contacted through Newsblaze or via my website: lawgrace.org

With deepest respect and well wishes,

Barbara Ann Jackson

