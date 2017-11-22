The Utter Hypocrisy of the Left and Their Crocodile Tears

The news in recent weeks is like watching “The Wizard of Oz.” It is almost surreal in its content as one “progressive” liberal after another is cited for some sort of offense against women. The latest in a litany of avowed “feminist” advocates is none other than ultra-liberal CBS News morning show host, Charlie Rose.

On Tuesday, less than 24 hours after several women who worked with him on his PBS interview show alleged a pattern of sexual misconduct, including groping and walking naked in front of them, Rose was summarily fired. The announcement was prominent news even on CBS.

Rose is a veteran newsman who came to CBS after years at liberal PBS. There he had interviewed newsmakers in the media, entertainment, business, and politics since 1991.

Now he is considered yesterday’s news by CBS News’ president, David Rhodes. In making his announcement of Rose’s firing, he said, “There is nothing more important than assuring a safe, professional workplace.” Whatever Charlie had been up to those many years ago certainly resulted in quick dismissal when uncovered.

It appears there were no accusations at his present workplace of CBS. He’s been a co-host of “CBS This Morning” since 2012 and a contributor to “60 Minutes.”

The allegations emanate from The Washington Post. Apparently people who worked with Rose at PBS had plenty to say about his illicit behavior. “I’ve often heard that things used to be different,” Rhodes said in a memo to CBS News staff. “And no one may be able to correct the past. But what may once have been accepted should not ever have been acceptable.”

Charlie had a past and it caught up with him. Several women have accused Rose of touching them on the breasts, buttocks or thigh, emerging naked from a shower when they were working at his residence and, in one case, calling a 21-year-old staffer to tell his fantasies of seeing her swim in the nude.

In other words, not the sort of stories that enable you to stay on the public airwaves. An associate producer for Rose’s PBS show, Reah Bravo, told the Washington Post: “He was a sexual predator, and I was his victim.”

Like so many other notable names the past week that include “progressives” such as Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey and Sen. Al Franken, the embarrassment to the politically correct is overwhelming. Rose himself had no immediate reaction to the firing, most likely because he is searching for an attorney to handle the legal fallout to come.

Ironically, Rose’s two co-hosts on “CBS This Morning,” ultra-liberals Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell, were sharply critical of their colleague on the air Tuesday. The story of Rose’s behavior led his former broadcast. It has become a situation where avowed liberals who espouse women’s rights to the rest of America, are leaving their fellow comrades in droves.

A very pious O’Donnell said Tuesday, “This is a moment that demands a frank and honest assessment about where we stand and more generally the safety of women. Let me be very clear. There is no excuse for this alleged behavior.”

At first glance, it appears that newscasters like O’Donnell were deaf, dumb or blind to Rose’s antics. In the world of news and the media itself, could such behavior go unnoticed for more than a few days?

King piled on saying she considered Rose “a friend and held him in high regard.” However, and there is always a however, she was “struggling” as to “what do you say when someone that you deeply care about has done something so horrible?”

Liberals can spare the rest of us their crocodile tears. Some of their brethren had been carrying on in this fashion for decades. Until Ronan Farrow broke the Harvey Weinstein story in the New Yorker, these very same people had known for years what their liberal male colleagues were up to. But it didn’t matter at the time because they were “their people.”