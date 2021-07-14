Larry Elder Conscripted to Save California

Today, July 13, 2021, at 10:00AM PST, at the Los Angeles County Registrar office, Larry Elder, known to many as the Sage from South Central [Los Angeles], where he was born and raised, entered his name, running for the Governor of California 2021.

We have a state – California – to save; we have a country – United States – to save. What takes place in California does not stay in California; it eventually spreads to all other US states.

Larry Elder Registers To Run For Governor

Larry is running for Governor because of the decline of California that isn’t the fault of Californians, but the government and its elected officials who mismanaged the state to reach an alarming state of affairs.

California’s schools are closed to both students and their parents; education leaves our kids behind; the state’s streets aren’t safe from rising violent crime or the widespread disastrous homelessness. And Sacramento’s scandalous bureaucrats aren’t going to stop on their own. They must be finally stopped. “It’s time to tell the truth. We’ve got a state to save,” claims the candidate and he is absolutely correct.

People who love their state have no need to run away to another state. They should enlist to help fix and save the state and make it great again. We want to make California great again; fix all that has gone wrong and then improve it further.

That is what some 200 people agreed when they arrived at the California registrar’s office to meet, greet, take photos, and commit to help elect Larry Elder to be the next governor of California.

Elder Has Attributes For Governor

Larry has all the attributes to govern California: education, smarts and knowledge, erudition, love of state of which he is a native, public debate work and American valor.

All good Californians and Americans, can donate to Larry Elder’s campaign HERE; also share and spread the link. Help save California.

Entering a Crowded Field

Larry Elder enters a crowded field. He joins 70 other hopeful candidates, very few of them Democrats. Other conservatives include:

John Cox, the 2018 Republican candidate for governor who lost to Newsom

Caitlyn Jenner, former Olympian, now transgender activist

Kevin Faulconer, former mayor of San Diego

Doug Ose, former GOP House of Representatives member

Jeff Hewitt, Libertarian businessman and Riverside County Supervisor

Recalling Gavin Newsom

Larry’s first goal is to have enough names next to his name that will make possible the recall of the current Governor Gavin Newsom. “Nuisance” Newsom has been called the worst California governor ever. Recall date: September 14, 2021 special election.

Newsom has been involved in several COVID-related scandals. He has ordered severe lockdowns and tyrannical conditions on people and businesses, but he acted as though he was exempt from them all.

I was among the group of patriots who attended this significant political road mark; here are some noteworthy photos, credit of Nurit Greenger.

California’s banner;

Larry arrives at the Registrar office;

Just out of the registrar office Larry advances to meet his supporters;

I snuck a selfie with Larry and Bishop Juan Carlos Mendez-Churches For Action who gave Larry a Godly blessing;

Larry Elder, Bishop Mendez and the entire crowd blessing Larry for his success;

Larry receives Bishop Mendez prayer and blessing, sending him on his way to a blessed start;

Larry addresses the media;

A supporter. Photo: Nurit Greenger.