Hillary Could Be the New Bird Woman of Alcatraz

Hillary Clinton, former First Lady, New York Senator, secretary of state and twice-presidential candidate has been completely embedded in the crooked Washington cabal for decades. She is corrupt to the core, investigators say.

She not only lost an election she was expected to win overwhelmingly, she set a course for the biggest finger-pointing for her own ineptness. What she did was akin to Richard Nixon during the Watergate era. Now Americans discover Hillary and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) openly colluded with one another to stifle any chance Democratic socialist candidate Bernie Sanders had to win their presidential nomination.

A fractured party now stands at the precipice of being a doomed group of angry Trump-haters thanks to the actions of Hillary Clinton. Along with her philandering husband Bill, she single-handedly placed the Democratic Party in the precarious position of total defense against the oncoming onslaught of their arch enemy, Donald Trump.

The Democrats should take a chapter from the Russians who banish their disowned to Siberia. But Hillary is not through rampaging through the shattered remnants of her party that has mismanaged its way out of the White House and both majorities of Congress.

Now Hillary is lobbying for a permanent position behind bars in a federal penitentiary. A new legal complaint filed with the Federal Election Commission alleges that the Clinton campaign and the colluding Democratic National Committee used state chapters as pawns to circumvent campaign donation limits and laundered the money back to her campaign.

The complaint was filed last week with the Federal Elections Commission (FEC), by the political action committee, “The Committee to Defend the President (CDP).” It stated that the Hillary Victory Fund (HVF) solicited cash from big-name donors including Calvin Klein and “Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane.

This was money that was allegedly sent through state chapters and back to the DNC before ending up with the Clinton campaign. That is considered felony fraud and levies major fines and federal prison time if convicted.

The actions taken were spurred by the CDP’s own analysis of FEC reports. The money was transferred from the state chapters back to the DNC. State chapters never had control.

Ted Harvey, chairman of the CDP which emerged from the now-defunct Stop Hillary PAC, told Fox News, “What we have found, people need to see. I think it’s important that the American public has an understanding of how corrupt this campaign system was and that they were doing anything they could to secure the nomination in her favor.'”

Apparently Hillary Clinton’s dubious political acumen has no moral boundaries. She has spent the better part of the last four months on her pathetic book tour denouncing everyone from Barack Obama to the women of America for her stunning defeat to Donald Trump in 2016. The ironic title on the front cover of that book is “What Happened.” The answer to that question is also on the cover – “Hillary Clinton.”



Should the barrage of complaints and serious legal challenges continue to dog her insistence of innocence, she may very well go the path of another federal convict known for writings on the subject of birds. She may title her next literary offering, “The Bird Woman of Alcatraz.”