Bravo UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and the new Americanism

Former South Carolina Governor and now UN Ambassador, Nikki Haley, is an enigma of sorts. During the Republican presidential primary in South Carolina in the spring of 2016, she was adamantly against candidate Donald Trump publicly.

In fact Haley went out of her way to express her disdain for her now current boss. One would have thought she would be at the bottom of the list for any recognition by now President Trump for any job in his administration.

That is not the case. It turns out that Haley is an aggressive spokeswoman at the UN for this country as well as her former political foe Donald Trump. But President-elect Trump back in January knew he needed tough-talking, intelligent people on his team, no matter what their past personal history was with him.

It is the mark of a true leader that he loses the hatchet when it comes to finding the best talent available. He has that in the thick-skinned Nikki Haley. Her performance on behalf of this country in the UN has been exemplary.

One case in particular that tested this strong-willed woman was President Trump’s decision to relocate the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. It was a bold decision to bolster our support of America’s biggest ally in the Middle East.

Naturally it brought down the ire of most every country in the region and nations throughout the world. That’s called a win-win in Trump’s language. Many nations feebly attempted to block the President’s decision.

Enter America’s ambassador to the United Nations. Nikki Haley set the record straight on how this country does business. She ignored the fact that the U.S. has veto power in the UN and faced the opposition head-on. Alas, the 15 member UN Security Council voted on the resolution that prompted action from fiery Haley.

She effectively told the UN where to shove the measure she called an ‘insult,’ saying a sovereign country ‘will not be told’ where it can locate its embassy. The kind of words many Americans have been hoping to hear for many years.

She brazenly told the assembly, “The United States will not be told by any country where we can put our embassy.” It was the kind of backbone this country has not seen from any leader since Ronald Reagan.

But Haley wasn’t through there. “What we have witnessed here is an insult. It won’t be forgotten. It is one more example of the UN doing more harm than good in addressing the Israeli Palestinian conflict.”

The stunned assembly was speechless. The nation most responsible for the existence of the UN in the first place is taking back its rightful seat at the table. There was no beating around the bush, diplomatic mush – just straight talk like Harry Truman would have adored.

The Trump administration is setting the new tone for this country. We will not tolerate globalist shenanigans on this president’s watch. From this point forward, it is America first and the citizens who live here. That is this nation’s new foreign policy and it is about time.

Ambassador Nikki Haley is proud to be an American and to hell with the rest of the world if they think that is a bad thing. Donald Trump has found a champion of everything this country stands for and will stand for.