Unemployment Claims Drop by 6,000, but Insured Unemployment Rate Rises

The U.S. labor market showed mixed signals in the latest report on unemployment claims, with initial jobless claims falling slightly, but the insured unemployment rate edging higher. According to data released by the U.S. Department of Labor for the week ending November 16, seasonally adjusted initial claims decreased by 6,000, bringing the total to 213,000. This marks a slight improvement over the previous week’s revised figure of 219,000.

The four-week moving average for initial claims, which smooths out weekly fluctuations, also dropped by 3,750 to 217,750. This decline follows an upward revision to last week’s average, which was adjusted from 221,000 to 221,500.

However, the advance figure for the insured unemployment rate rose to 1.3% for the week ending November 9, an increase of 0.1 percentage point from the prior week. The number of people receiving unemployment benefits in state programs climbed by 36,000 to 1,908,000, the highest level since November 2021. The four-week moving average for insured unemployment also saw an uptick, increasing by 5,000 to 1,879,250, its highest level since late 2021.

Unadjusted Claims and Regional Variations

In unadjusted data, the number of initial claims for unemployment benefits totaled 213,035, a decrease of 17,750 from the previous week. This drop was slightly larger than the 12,457 decrease expected by seasonal factors. In comparison, the same week in 2023 saw 240,990 initial claims.

The unadjusted insured unemployment rate remained steady at 1.1%, the same as the previous week. However, the number of people receiving unemployment benefits rose by 21,782 to 1,669,085, defying expectations for a decline of 9,360.

The total number of continued weeks claimed for benefits across all programs was 1,675,092 for the week ending November 2, an increase of 1,904 from the previous week.

Federal Employees and Veterans

There was also a notable increase in claims from federal employees and veterans. Initial claims for unemployment benefits filed by former federal civilian employees rose by 109 to 615, while continued claims for federal employees increased by 204 to 4,447. Similarly, newly discharged veterans filed 408 initial claims, up by 26 from the prior week, while continued claims from veterans fell by 166 to 4,388.

State-Level Trends

The report highlighted regional disparities in unemployment trends. The highest insured unemployment rates were observed in New Jersey (2.2%), California (2.0%), and Puerto Rico (1.9%), with several other states, including Washington, Alaska, and Nevada, reporting rates above 1.5%. Meanwhile, states like Michigan, Kansas, and Wisconsin saw significant declines in initial claims. Michigan recorded the largest decrease, with claims falling by 4,072.

California Unemployment Rate Rise

In contrast, California, New Jersey, and New York experienced some of the largest increases in claims, with California seeing a jump of 5,906 initial claims. This could suggest regional economic challenges, though experts will continue to monitor trends over the coming weeks.

Outlook

While the overall decrease in initial claims suggests some stability in the labor market, the rise in insured unemployment and the regional variations in claims indicate that the job recovery may be uneven. The uptick in insured unemployment could signal that some workers remain out of work longer than expected, despite the overall decline in new claims.

As the holiday season approaches, the labor market will be closely watched for signs of any new shifts. While some areas appear to be doing better, the increase in insured unemployment in key states suggests that challenges remain for certain sectors and regions.