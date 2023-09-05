Saudi Arabia Initiates Global Water Organization with Riyadh Headquarters

His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, today announced the creation of a new Global Water Organization. This initiative highlights Saudi Arabia’s commitment to address global water sustainability challenges. Riyadh will serve as the organization’s headquarters.

Global Water Organization Water Security

The Global Water Organization aims to bolster global water security by consolidating expertise from governments and various organizations. It will advance technology, foster innovation, and share research and development experience. Most importantly, the organization will establish and finance high-priority water projects to ensure sustainable and accessible water resources for all.

Saudi Arabia’s new initiative aligns with its focus on environmental sustainability. The Kingdom received international recognition for significant contributions to water production, transportation, and distribution through innovative, locally-developed solutions.

Global Water and Sanitation Projects

Saudi Arabia allocated over $6 billion for water and sanitation projects across four continents, underscoring its role in maintaining the prominence of water issues on the global agenda.

The organization will partner with countries faced with water-related challenges and those that give priority to water sustainability on their national agendas. This collaborative approach gains importance in light of projections indicating a doubling of global water demand by 2050, coinciding with an estimated world population of 9.8 billion.

In collaboration with its member countries, Saudi Arabia aims to contribute to water security-related sustainable development goals. The goal is to make a lasting, integrated impact by uniting the international community in a collective effort to ensure global water sustainability.