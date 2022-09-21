Trans Agenda Pushback Grows

“When did our public schools, any schools, become what are essentially grooming centers for gender identity radicals?” That’s what Fox News’ Laura Ingraham asked on her show in March, referring to the Trans Agenda, after a group called Libs of TikTok posted video of school children receiving sex education. The group, with 648,000 Twitter followers, reaches millions according to the Washington Post and has “become an agenda-setter in right-wing online discourse.”

This week, Libs of TikTok struck again, this time criticizing Chicago’s Lurie Children’s Hospital for its transgender youth support program. Lurie moved its transgender support group meetings from in-person to virtual as a precautionary measure after the Libs of TikTok pushback.

This week the Chicago suburb of Lake in the Hills held a packed village board meeting for residents to air their opinions about the UpRising Bakery and Café’s “child friendly” drag shows. The shows provoked anger and vandalism from some community members.

Meanwhile, the state of Virginia has issued new gender guidelines which reverse prior rules – for example no longer allowing transgender to be “self-defined.” According to Epoch Times, the previous guidelines asked “schools to consider not disclosing a student’s gender identity to the parents ‘if a student is not ready or able to safely share’ it with their family.” Under the new guidelines, “public schools cannot affirm a student’s gender without parents’ written requests [and] … bathroom and locker room use is to be based on students’ sex, defined as the biological sex at birth,” reports the paper. Sports participation will also be governed by biological sex at birth.

Transgenderism Has Infiltrated Schools

According to the American Enterprise Institute’s Conservative Education Reform Network, “In the past few years, school districts nationwide have quietly adopted policies requiring staff to facilitate and ‘affirm’ gender identity transitions at school without parental notice or consent – and even in secret from parents … From a legal perspective, these policies violate parents’ constitutional rights to raise their children.”

Critics of the transgender agenda that has infiltrated schools fear that “social transitioning,” in addition to violating parental rights, is occurring too early in a child’s life when the gender discomfort might just be a phase, rebellion or seizing of a new identity. Early “transitioning” can lead to bone-thinning puberty blockers, regret and even “detransitioning.” The drugs are money makers for Pharma; AbbVie’s puberty blocker Lupron brought in $752 million of revenue in 2020 and the puberty blocking implant Supprelin LA has a list price of $37,300.

Teachers Punished For Parting From Transgender Agenda

Parents are not the only ones affected by the educational transgender agenda – teachers have been fired for failing to cooperate, such as not using mandated pronouns. Tanner Cross, a physical education teacher in Loudoun County, Virginia was suspended in 2021 for verbally opposing gender affirming rules at a school board meeting. His remarks were called “disruptive” by the school administration and after five angry emails from parents, he was fired.

The saga ended well for Cross; a Virginia Supreme Court upheld an earlier court order that the school board reinstate Tanner’s job. The ACLU opposed Tanner’s bid for reinstatement which surprised few.

A French teacher at West Point School in West Point, Virginia, Peter Vlaming, was not so lucky. In 2018, “Mr. Vlaming, who had taught French for seven years, said he couldn’t in good conscience follow the superintendent’s order to call one of his transgender student by masculine pronouns,” reported the Washington Times. Though Vlaming agreed to refer to the student by a different name, not a different pronoun, the school administration fired him.

What Explains the Transgender Craze?

The trans agenda is truly a craze. Since 2007, 40 gender clinics have opened that cater exclusively to children. Children who undergo gender surgery not only lose their chance to have children, they can be disfigured from the surgery and require more surgeries.

While there is greater societal acceptance of gender dysphoria today and children do not need to keep their identities hidden, there is also social pressure to “transition” according to some observers of school transgenderism. A therapist writing in Psychological Perspectives, for example, likens teens she sees “coming out as trans in peer clusters” to “suicide and eating disorder contagion” and other crazes that have surfaced in the past.

One mom the author quotes says last year her daughter told her that 25 members of her daughter’s color guard at her school all felt they were lesbian. This year says the mom, “almost all of them feel they are transgender, agender, or, at the very least, are questioning their gender identities. I’ve noticed that many of them have similar haircuts and that some of them are binding.”

Trans Agenda Finally Gets Pushback

The transgender agenda has clearly creeped into schools, especially affecting younger children but many people are happy to see pushback against the insidious trend.