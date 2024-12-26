Self-Reflection, As I See Life In Practice

The way I see the ‘Practicalities of life’ without boundaries, without limitations, and even the sky is not the limit. The power within life itself. And in self-reflection.

Inspired by Eti El-Kiss.

Without boundaries, without limits and the sky is not the limit

To dare to dream beyond the boundaries of conventions and thus change the rules and pave a way and be uniquely brave is a fulfilling challenge.

Challenges in life are not obstacles but milestones, some a little smaller or a little larger, which ultimately are a transition to a new and perhaps even extraordinary area of life.

The challenge is to get up every morning and find the courage to face the known and the unknown; to stand tall even when there is a feeling that the ground beneath feels not particularly stable.

Self-Reflection in Nature

This journey is done alone but with social support. This journey will be more difficult if there is no recognition of the power of partnership-partner(s) who stand behind you, believe in your vision, whichever it is, and even when the world does not. They are not just the support offered, they are the compass readers that steadie you in a moment of doubt; the ground that stabilizes you in a storm. The belief of your supporters in your ability to soar is what streams the fuel that propels you forward.

The described above also means understanding that if fear appears, it is natural, and if so, fear must not prevent you from the choice to lead you. You must allow yourself to rely on your intuition, find the strength to overcome vulnerabilities, and finally understand that personal success means creating your own personal path that you walk on and not walking on the paths of others.

Belief in Goals

Choosing your goal and believing in it is the first step that also presents your uniqueness. And of course, you must recognize and know that your value is not defined by boundaries but by your determination to ignore them and rise above and expand beyond them. And this means paving your own path, and it does not matter if it seems unconventional, daring, or even incomprehensible to others, because in the end you are the one who is walking it

And if you hear whispers from behind, you must understand that they probably come from those who have not yet found or cannot find the courage to do what you are doing. These whispers are not your truth, they do not mark a boundary – they are simply reflections of fear, doubt, or longing on the part of those who see in you what they have not yet dared, or will dare, to pursue, to bring to fruition.

Believe in Possibilities

There is no room for resentment, perhaps compassion. Yet, it is to be hoped that the creativity that sometimes seems daring and with which you live your life may, perhaps, ignite in them the possibility to dream, hope, believe, accomplish. By your behavior, you show them what is possible, because they may not even be aware of it. What is more, their whispers are a reminder of your personal example, which is to stand for the goal you have set before you without apology and with confidence.

Sometimes courage is a parallel to lack of understanding, but it also allows you to open a door. While the world doubts, wonders, judges, expects, and gazes in admiration, you rise, soar, and know that your value is determined by your actions, and not by their opinion, whatever it may be.

And as for women in particular, who dream big, who make their dreams come true, who climb higher, and who see on the horizon not an ending but a new beginning, their place is secure. For women who face life boldly, courageously, with the unwavering support of those who love and believe in their bright line of determination – they already know that the sky is not the limit; the boundary, the limit is just a signpost and can always be moved.

Courageous modesty, let it be your path.